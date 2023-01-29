"Kya Shubman Gill ki form format badalne se chali jati hai" - Fans slam Team India batter after flop show in 2nd IND vs NZ T20I

Shubman Gill once again failed to fire with the bat in the second T20I between India and New Zealand on Sunday, January 29. The second match of the three-match series took place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Chasing a mere 100 runs, the Men in Blue didn't get off to a good start, losing Gill in the fourth over. It was a short pitch delivery from Michael Bracewell and the youngster rocked back and pulled only to find Finn Allen at deep square leg.

The right-handed batter, who scored seven runs in the first T20I in Ranchi, managed only 11 runs off nine deliveries.

Fans were disappointed with Gill for consistently wasting opportunities and took to Twitter to share their frustration. Many cited that the Punjab-born batter is not made for T20 cricket. A few others reckoned that Prithvi Shaw should get a look ahead of the Gujarat Titans (GT) batter.

Here are some of the reactions:

varna_t @varnat3 Until Shubman Gill can get over his mental issues with T20 he cant be successful! The narrative that he cant play the format is unknowingly so deep rooted in him he just cant seem to shake it off. All he needed to do was play an ODI today :( Until Shubman Gill can get over his mental issues with T20 he cant be successful! The narrative that he cant play the format is unknowingly so deep rooted in him he just cant seem to shake it off. All he needed to do was play an ODI today :(

Sagar Kumar Bal @IamSagarBal11

#INDvsNZ Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill can't be urs openers in T20's. The way they approachs in T20's it feels Rohit and Virat still can be ur best openers. Or may be Sanju/Rituraj and Prithvi can be your new pairs. Try some new, there is lot of time for the T20 wc. #INDVsNZT20 Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill can't be urs openers in T20's. The way they approachs in T20's it feels Rohit and Virat still can be ur best openers. Or may be Sanju/Rituraj and Prithvi can be your new pairs. Try some new, there is lot of time for the T20 wc. #INDVsNZT20#INDvsNZ

AplusR @urwithanky #INDVsNZT20 @surya_14kumar in ODI’s & @ShubmanGill in T20 is not a good story to tell !!! Contrasting display @surya_14kumar in ODI’s & @ShubmanGill in T20 is not a good story to tell !!! Contrasting display 😎 #INDVsNZT20

Sargamgill77 @Sargamgill77 Koi baat nahi Yara....khel me to aise utar-chadhav aate hi rahte hain, Apne achha prayas kiya. #ShubmanGill Koi baat nahi Yara....khel me to aise utar-chadhav aate hi rahte hain, Apne achha prayas kiya. #ShubmanGill

SATYA PRAKASH MISHRA @msatya1990

#AskStar @StarSportsIndia Kya Prithvi Shaw ko T20 me chance dena chahiye shubman gill ki jagah pe ? Kya Prithvi Shaw ko T20 me chance dena chahiye shubman gill ki jagah pe ?#AskStar @StarSportsIndia

VK18_DIEHARD FAN @ksskkzodems12 No need shubman gill in t20s. No need shubman gill in t20s.

Akshay Aryan🇮🇳 @akshayaryan7232 Kya Shubman Gill ki Jagah aaj Prithvi Shaw ko chance Milna chahiye tha #Askstar Kya Shubman Gill ki Jagah aaj Prithvi Shaw ko chance Milna chahiye tha #Askstar

Jr @Tyler_durd3n Indian fans still accepting Ishan kishan & Shubman Gill opening for their country in T20s over the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad & Prithvi shaw



Another reason why this country will never enter into Top 100 countries to live in the world Indian fans still accepting Ishan kishan & Shubman Gill opening for their country in T20s over the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad & Prithvi shaw Another reason why this country will never enter into Top 100 countries to live in the world

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan Shubman Gill is an extraordinary ODI player but that doesn't really mean he should be playing regularly in T20I cricket. You shouldn't be mixing formats, and selection or exclusion of a player shouldn't be mixed either. Let Prithvi Shaw have a go now, he deserves it. #INDvNZ Shubman Gill is an extraordinary ODI player but that doesn't really mean he should be playing regularly in T20I cricket. You shouldn't be mixing formats, and selection or exclusion of a player shouldn't be mixed either. Let Prithvi Shaw have a go now, he deserves it. #INDvNZ

Muzamil Ahmed 🏏🇵🇰 @MuzamilAhmed723

@SushantNMehta

@ShubmanGill Aik mai acha kia khel lia logon ny babar king se compare krna shuru kr diya Aik mai acha kia khel lia logon ny babar king se compare krna shuru kr diya @SushantNMehta @ShubmanGill 😄 https://t.co/4thrjXWisZ

Mayank Kumar @MayankK64117260

@starsportsindia

#askstar Kya shubman gill ki form format badalne se chali jati hai@starsportsindia Kya shubman gill ki form format badalne se chali jati [email protected]#askstar

T#€ 🅱💙🆖 Gu¥ 🇮🇳 @SarkarSpeaking @CricCrazyJohns Shubman Gill will lose his confidence if he keeps scoring low in the T20Is and it will affect his ODI form as well, which is his prime forte. Why doesn't the team management refrain him from playing T20Is? @CricCrazyJohns Shubman Gill will lose his confidence if he keeps scoring low in the T20Is and it will affect his ODI form as well, which is his prime forte. Why doesn't the team management refrain him from playing T20Is?

Poojith #conteout #ENICout @Poojith91227500 , what has he even done for that Who decided that shubman gill was to be selected for t20is, what has he even done for that Who decided that shubman gill was to be selected for t20is😭😭 , what has he even done for that

Kishan Solanki @CrystoG #AskStar

Kya shubman gill all three format player hai? Kya shubman gill all three format player hai? #AskStar Kya shubman gill all three format player hai?

Cosmic String @CosmicString8 #AskStar Do you guys really think that tuk tukiya players like Shubman Gill & Ishan Kishan are more deserving than Prithvi Shaw with the best strike rate to open for India ? #AskStar Do you guys really think that tuk tukiya players like Shubman Gill & Ishan Kishan are more deserving than Prithvi Shaw with the best strike rate to open for India ?

Nikhil Ram @Nikhil_Rams Take the case of @RishabhPant17 who is one of the best batsmen for @BCCI in Tests but struggles in T20Is despite playing close to 60 games. Hope we dont make the same mistake with @ShubmanGill force fitting him in a format that is not tailor made for him. @hardikpandya7 Take the case of @RishabhPant17 who is one of the best batsmen for @BCCI in Tests but struggles in T20Is despite playing close to 60 games. Hope we dont make the same mistake with @ShubmanGill force fitting him in a format that is not tailor made for him. @hardikpandya7

Indian News @INDIANALLNEWS #INDVsNZT20 #hardhikpandya biggest flop in t20 ishan kishan and shubman gill they are not t20 player. @bcci ruining pthr player career prithvi shaw sanju samson #INDvENG biggest flop in t20 ishan kishan and shubman gill they are not t20 player. @bcci ruining pthr player career prithvi shaw sanju samson #INDvENG #INDVsNZT20 #hardhikpandya

Reeling at 17/1, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi added 29 runs for the second wicket to put the Men in Blue on top. However, wickets at regular intervals halted India's run chase.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 82/4 at the end of 17 overs with Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle.

"Shubman Gill in T20Is - not a fantastic story" - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently said that Shubman Gill has failed to deliver at the top of the order in T20I cricket. In the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Gill has been presented with regular opportunities, however, he has failed to cash in on the chances.

"Shubman Gill in T20Is - not a fantastic story at this point in time," Chopra said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel after the first T20I.

With one match still to go, Shubman Gill will look to fire all cylinders and be in the good books of the selectors. The selectors will look to audition players for the next T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean.

