"Kya Shubman Gill ki form format badalne se chali jati hai" - Fans slam Team India batter after flop show in 2nd IND vs NZ T20I

Shubman Gill once again failed to fire with the bat in the second T20I between India and New Zealand on Sunday, January 29. The second match of the three-match series took place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Chasing a mere 100 runs, the Men in Blue didn't get off to a good start, losing Gill in the fourth over. It was a short pitch delivery from Michael Bracewell and the youngster rocked back and pulled only to find Finn Allen at deep square leg.
The right-handed batter, who scored seven runs in the first T20I in Ranchi, managed only 11 runs off nine deliveries.
Fans were disappointed with Gill for consistently wasting opportunities and took to Twitter to share their frustration. Many cited that the Punjab-born batter is not made for T20 cricket. A few others reckoned that Prithvi Shaw should get a look ahead of the Gujarat Titans (GT) batter.
Here are some of the reactions:
Reeling at 17/1, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi added 29 runs for the second wicket to put the Men in Blue on top. However, wickets at regular intervals halted India's run chase.
At the time of writing, the hosts were 82/4 at the end of 17 overs with Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle.
"Shubman Gill in T20Is - not a fantastic story" - Aakash Chopra
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently said that Shubman Gill has failed to deliver at the top of the order in T20I cricket. In the absence of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Gill has been presented with regular opportunities, however, he has failed to cash in on the chances.
"Shubman Gill in T20Is - not a fantastic story at this point in time," Chopra said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel after the first T20I.
With one match still to go, Shubman Gill will look to fire all cylinders and be in the good books of the selectors. The selectors will look to audition players for the next T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean.
Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.