Kyle Jamieson fined for throwing a ball 'inappropriately' towards Faheem Ashraf

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson 25 percent of his match fee for throwing the ball towards Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf in an 'inappropriate and/or dangerous manner'.

The ICC fined Kyle Jamieson for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first ICC World Test Championship match between New Zealand and Pakistan.

In the 75th over of Pakistan's first innings, Jamieson fired a quick throw towards Ashraf, although he was inside the crease and did not intend to take a run.

Jeff Crowe, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, proposed the penalty for Kyle Jamieson. The Kiwi all-rounder accepted the punishment without any formal hearing.

NZ’s Kyle Jamieson fined for breach of conduct in first Pakistan Test#ARYSports #NZvPAK https://t.co/SeRSx06a3c — ARY Sports (@ARYSports_Web) December 29, 2020

Kyle Jamieson also received one demerit point for breaching the Code of Conduct. If a player collects four or more demerit points in 24 months, it could earn him a ban.

Kyle Jamieson has cemented his place in the New Zealand cricket team

Kyle Jamieson has formed a lethal combination with Neil Wagner, Trent Boult and Tim Southee

All-rounder Kyle Jamieson made his international debut earlier this year against the Indian cricket team. He has played four Tests, two ODIs, and four T20Is for the Kiwis, taking 26 international wickets and aggregating 189 runs.

Jamieson's presence has provided much-needed balance to the Blackcaps in all formats. The 26-year-old has already broken into the Top 35 of the ICC Test Rankings for Bowlers.

In the ongoing match against Pakistan, Jamieson scored 32 runs and also took three wickets in the first innings. He dismissed Shan Masood, Abid Ali, and Faheem Ashraf.

In Pakistan's second innings, he has bowled seven overs, giving away only three runs. Six of them have been maiden overs.