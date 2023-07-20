Kyle Jamieson returns after a lengthy injury layoff as New Zealand announce T20 squads for UAE and England tours

New Zealand announced their T20 squads for the upcoming tours of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and England. They will play a three-match T20I series against UAE in Dubai between August 17-20, 2023. The Kiwis will then travel to England for four-match T20I series, which will be played from August 30 to September 5.

Tim Southee will lead the New Zealand team on both tours. Two uncapped players, Dean Foxcroft, and Adi Ashok, earned call-ups to the squad for the UAE leg after their stand-out performances in domestic cricket.

Foxcroft is a batting all-rounder who moved to New Zealand from South Africa in 2016 and recently became eligible to represent the black caps. 20-year-old Ashok is a leg-spinner who has represented the New Zealand Under-19 side and come through the ranks after putting in defining performances in the Super Smash tournament.

Pacer Kyle Jamieson makes a comeback after an injury-forced hiatus as the selectors picked him up for both tours. After suffering a back injury ahead of the England series, Jamieson underwent surgery in February and recently completed his rehabilitation.

With ODI World Cup coming up in October later in the year, the Kiwi selectors and management will keep a keen eye on how Jamieson's fitness and performances during the tours. On Jamieson's recovery, Kiwis head coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying (via New Zealand Herald):

"Kyle's worked really hard and made great progress to be available for this tour and we're delighted to see him return after such a challenging year. We're all aware of his world class skills and I know he's really excited to get back with the group."

New Zealand Squad for UAE tour

Tim Southee (C), Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Lockie Ferguson, Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Henry Shipley, Will Young, Adi Ashok

New Zealand Squad for England tour

Tim Southee (C), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi