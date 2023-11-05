“Kyu aa gaya mai iss narak mein” – Fans erupt as India beat South Africa comprehensively by 243 runs in 2023 World Cup

A clinical all-round performance helped India beat South Africa comprehensively by 243 runs in the 2023 World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 5.

Chasing 327, the Proteas were bundled out for just 83 in 27.1 overs. Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav spun a web as the entire batting unit flopped. Jadeja finished as the pick of the India bowlers, finishing with stunning figures of 5/33, while Yadav bagged two wickets.

Mohammed Shami also picked up two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj scalped one.

Batting first, India posted 326/5 in their allotted 50 overs. Virat Kohli starred with the bat on his 35th birthday, scoring 101 off 121, including 10 boundaries. With his 49th ton, the right-handed batter equalled Sachin Tendulkar for most centuries in ODIs.

Shreyas Iyer chipped in with 77 off 87, hitting two sixes and seven fours in his innings. Together, the duo shared a 134-run partnership for the third wicket.

Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja contributed 40 (24) and 29* (15), respectively.

Fans on X roasted South Africa for their second loss in the World Cup while chasing a target. The Proteas had survived narrowly against Pakistan in a one-wicket win. A user shared a meme that read:

“Kyu aa gaya mai iss narak mein (Why did I come in this hell?)”

“We were not able to adapt” – South Africa captain Temba Bavuma reacts to his team’s loss against India in World Cup

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma was disappointed with his team’s performance in the loss to India, their second in the World Cup. In his post-match comments, he said:

“We know it's a challenge. We have lost chasing. We had had our conversations with our batters. We were not able to adapt, unfortunately. Potentially, we might play again here in the semis.”

In their previous run chases, the Proteas lost to the Netherlands by 38 runs via the DLS method and then survived a late scare to beat Pakistan by one wicket.

South Africa will play their last league game against Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 10.