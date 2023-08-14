"Lack of evolution as a spinner is evident" - Fans livid with Yuzvendra Chahal's dismal bowling display in the 5th T20I 

Team India wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had a forgettable spell in the fifth T20I against the West Indies at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Lauderhill on Sunday, August 13. He conceded 51 runs in his quota of four overs as the Men in Maroon won the series decider by eight wickets.

Chahal played only one ODI earlier in the tour, but played all of the five T20Is in the series, keeping a spot ahead of Ravi Bishnoi. The leg-spinner had a pivotal role in the initial stages due to the slow surfaces on offer. He ended with figures of 2-24 and 2-19 in the first two matches but went downhill since then.

Bowling the final over of the powerplay in the series decider, Chahal conceded 14 runs, which included a six off the very first delivery of his spell. He was re-introduced into the attack in the 11th over, where he gave away 11 more runs, while his third over yielded 10 runs. To wrap up his spell, he bowled the 16th over, which more or less sealed the contest for the chasing side. Brandon King struck two consecutive sixes to conclude the over.

This marked the fourth time that Chahal has conceded over 50 runs in an international game. No Indian bowler has crossed the threshold more than two times in history. He was also the most expensive bowler on show in the fifth T20I, with an economy of 12.80. In comparison, the other spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel ended with economy rates of 4.50 and 8.00.

Fans were far from pleased with Chahal's bowling display in the crucial encounter and vented their frustration on social media. Here are some of the reactions:

"We have enough time to figure out" - Hardik Pandya optismitic despite poor outings by Chahal and co.

Team India lost its first T20I series since 2021, which came against Sri Lanka. The Hardik Pandya-led side were on the lookout to keep the streak alive and become the first team to overcome a 2-0 deficit in the series. However, things did not go quite as planned after India opted to bat first.

Following multiple rain interruptions, West Indies scaled the 166-run target with ease and with two overs to spare. Following the contest, stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya stated that the team will be in better shape in time for the 2024 T20 World Cup at the same set of venues as the series. He said:

"The boys showed character. Credit to them. They kept coming and tried something new. It is part of the process. It is what I feel at that moment. If I see a situation, I generally prefer something that comes to mind."

India's next assignment in the shortest format comes in the form of a three-match series against Ireland, beginning on August 18. The team will be led by Jasprit Bumrah while the attention for the rest of the squad shifts to ODI cricket.