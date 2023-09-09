“Lag pujji bhai rahe ho but batting” – Kuldeep Yadav and Suryakumar Yadav hilariously react to Mohammed Siraj’s latest Instagram post

Indian wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and batting maestro Suryakumar Yadav recently roasted speedster Mohammed Siraj. That came after the pacer shared pictures of himself batting in the nets, a day ahead of the Asia Cup 2023’s Super-4 showdown against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday, September 9.

In a post shared by Siraj on Instagram, he dropped three pictures, including two snapshots of him batting in the nets. He captioned the post:

“Prep Mode."

In response, Suryakumar Yadav wrote:

“Batting prep done,” with a fire emoji.

Kuldeep Yadav replied cheekily:

“Lag pujji bhai rhe ho but batting (You are looking like Cheteshwar Pujara but batting…),” with a shushing face and eye emojis.

For the uninitiated, Siraj was the last man standing in the last Indo-Pak clash, where the Men in Blue were bundled out for 266 runs in 48.5. The match was abandoned due to rain.

He has been in sublime form of late, scalping three wickets against Nepal in the last match. The 29-year-old has picked up 46 wickets in 26 ODIs at an economy rate of 4.86. He served as India’s main pacer in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence since last year. In 2023, he has already scalped 22 wickets in 10 ODIs so far.

Mohammed Siraj included a 15-member squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup

Mohammed Siraj is part of the 15-member squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup. He has been included alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and all-rounder Shardul Thakur.

Indian squad for World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav.

India will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8. The Men in Blue will play arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Click here to check out the full schedule of the 2023 ODI World Cup.