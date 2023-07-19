LAKR's Andre Russell smacks a monstrous 108-m six vs SFU in MLC 2023

Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) all-rounder Andre Russell was in full flow with the bat against San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 on Wednesday.

Chasing a mammoth total of 213 runs, Jason Roy gave LAKR a swashbuckling start. He smashed 45 runs off 21 balls but failed to convert his rollicking start into a big knock. A couple of wickets in the middle overs put the Knight Riders on the back foot before Russell arrived in the middle.

The Jamaican all-rounder, who failed to get going in the first two matches, looked in delightful touch, smashing everything out of the park. He stitched together a 75-run stand with Sunil Narine but it wasn't enough to take LAKR over the line.

Andre Russell was unbeaten on 42 off just 26 deliveries, hitting two boundaries and four towering sixes. During his stay in the middle, the hard-hitting batter smacked a 108-meter six that went out of the ground.

Despite Russell's heroics with the bat, LAKR fell 21 runs short of the target and had to return empty-handed.

Earlier in the day, it was Matthew Wade's sublime hitting that powered San Francisco Unicors to 212 runs. The Australian wicketkeeper-batter scored 78 runs off just 51 deliveries, a knock laced with seven boundaries and five sixes. Marcus Stoinis (37 off 18) and Corey Anderson (39 off 20) also chipped in with handy contributions.

LAKR suffer their third defeat of MLC 2023

The Los Angeles Knight Riders have had an awful start to their campaign in MLC 2023. Their loss against San Francisco was their third defeat in a row. They are currently stranded at the bottom of the points table and are yet to open their account.

Sunil Narine and Co. will next be seen in action when they lock horns with the Washington Freedom on Friday at Church Street Park in Morrisville.