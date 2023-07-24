LAKR vs SEO, Match 12: Who won today's match in MLC 2023?

Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) defeated Seattle Orcas (SEO) in the 12th match of the Major League Cricket 2023 on Sunday. With this victory, Knight Riders finally opened their account after losing four successive matches.

Orcas faced their first defeat in the tournament, as Knight Riders held their nerves to clinch the game. Batting first, Orcas lost Quinton de Kock (10) early. Shehan Jayasuriya and Heinrich Klaasen rebuilt the innings by adding 36 runs. Klaasen departed for 25 runs, but Jayasuriya continued to dominate the bowlers, scoring an unbeaten 60, and took Seattle Orcas to 170.

Adam Zampa led the LAKR's bowling unit with two wickets. Spencer Johnson, Andre Russell, Shadley van Schalkwyk, and Sunil Narine grabbed one wicket each.

In return, Cameron Gannon ran through the Knight Riders' batting order and ended with 3/13 in his four overs. After being reduced to 22 for 4, Knight Riders recovered with the partnership between Andre Russell and Rilee Rossouw. The experienced duo added 67 runs before Russell got out for 29-ball 37. Rossouw took the team home with his unbeaten 78 off 38, while hitting seven sixes.

LAKR vs SEO, Match 12: Who won the Player of the Match in today's MLC match?

The Knight Riders had a forgettable start to the second innings as they lost four wickets early. After Cameron Gannon and Imad Wasim dominated the innings, Knight Riders were heading towards yet another loss. However, Rilee Rossouw rescued them by playing aggressive innings. Rossouw was 6 off 10 at the end of the powerplay before taking on Imad Wasim. He smashed a six and a four initially to kick off his innings.

Rossouw got to his half-century in 29 deliveries, where he smashed Andrew Tye for a six and did a rifle-shoot celebration. The southpaw did not stop there and took on Wayne Parnell's penultimate over for 15 runs. When only two were needed in the final over, Rossouw got on one knee and smashed it over the fence to complete a win. As a result, he won the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 78 from 38.