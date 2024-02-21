Lalchand Rajput, who coached India to inaugural T20 World Cup glory, appointed head coach of UAE 

Former India cricketer Lalchand Rajput, who coached India to the inaugural T20 World Cup title in 2007, has been appointed the head coach of the UAE men’s national team for three years.

The former player replaced interim head coach Mudassar Nazar, who will now return to his role as the head of the National Academy Programme to groom future stars.

For the unversed, Rajput played six international games for India in 1985. Following his retirement, he took up coaching and became one of the most accomplished domestic coaches in India.

In the international circuit, Rajput coached Afghanistan in 2016-17 after they were awarded Test status by the International Cricket Council. He also worked with the Zimbabwe men’s cricket team from 2018 to 2022, helping them qualify for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

On his appointment, Lalchand Rajput expressed his gratitude to the Emirates Cricket Board for the opportunity:

“I want to thank the Emirates Cricket Board for appointing me for this exciting role.

"UAE has emerged as one of the stronger Associate Members in recent years, and the players have put in some good performances in both ODIs and T20Is. The current batch is exceptionally talented, and I look forward to working with them and further harnessing their cricket skills.”

He added:

“I am confident that the boys buoyed by their exposure to top-quality cricket and practice facilities here in Dubai will continue to prosper.

"UAE cricket has a very bright future, and my goal would be to make the team perform more consistently and take them to the next level, which I am very confident they are fully capable of.”

Lalchand Rajput to begin assignment with ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 ODI tri-series in UAE

Lalchand Rajput will begin his new assignment with the UAE cricket team at the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 ODI tri-series, which also includes Scotland and Canada.

The tri-series commences on Wednesday, February 28. UAE will host Scotland for three T20Is next month.

