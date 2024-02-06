Lance Morris in major doubt for New Zealand Tests after suffering a side strain during 3rd AUS vs WI ODI 

Australian seamer Lance Morris is reportedly doubtful to make it to the squad for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand, scheduled to begin from February 29 onwards. The 25-year-old suffered a side strain while bowling during the ongoing third ODI against the West Indies at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Tuesday (February 6).

Morris could bowl only 4.3 overs, cutting short a brilliant spell that had yielded the wickets of Keacy Carty and Teddy Bishop. The right-arm pacer complained of pain in his left side while bowling the 19th over of the innings, and proceeded to walk off the field as a result. The remaining three deliveries of the over were bowled by Will Sutherland.

According to a statement by Cricket Australia, the pacer will soon be taken for scans to fully determine the extent of the left side strain.

"Lance Morris' hopes of touring New Zealand with Australia's Test squad later this month have been dealt a cruel blow with the right-armer ruled out of the rest of today's third ODI against West Indies with a side strain."

Morris was seen icing the injured area in the dugout after walking off the field. Australia arguably did not miss the pacer's services as the damage was already done in the formative phase of the innings.

Morris' second wicket left West Indies tottering at 44-4 in the 13th over. In the absence of the pacer, the rest of the bowling unit stepped up to bundle out the visitors for just 86 runs, paving the way for a 3-0 series whitewash.

Lance Morris made his international debut in the first ODI against the West Indies

Lance Morris made his much-anticipated international debut in the series opener against the West Indies at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on February 2. His maiden international outing ended up being wicketless (0/59), but he justified the hype surrounding him with a searing spell in Canberra, until his injury.

The right-arm bowler has been in the scheme of things, as far as the Test squad is concerned, for quite a while now. However, he is yet to make his debut, with the fabled trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins still running strong and being relentless. He missed the Ashes tour in 2023 due to a back injury as well.

While the upcoming Test series against New Zealand is also likely to feature the first-choice trio, Australia could be running thin in terms of backup options, with pacers Scott Boland and Jhye Richardson dealing with injuries as well.

Will the pacer be fully fit in time for the Test series against New Zealand? Let us know what you think.

