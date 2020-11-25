Lanka Premier League 2020: Wasim Akram set to miss stint as Galle Gladiators mentor due to mother’s illness

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram is likely to miss out on his stint as mentor of the Galle Gladiators franchise in the inaugural season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2020) owing to his mother’s illness.

Galle Gladiators representative Nabeel Hashmi stated that there is serious doubt over whether Akram can be a part of the franchise in Colombo, according to a cricketpakistan.com.pk report.

Meanwhile, Galle Gladiators skipper Shahid Afridi has arrived in Sri Lanka after missing his initial flight. He is currently in quarantine, and is set to miss his team's first two LPL 2020 matches.

Thank God I was able to take the flight in time and now I'm on way way to Colombo and then Hambantota to join Galle Gladiators for the LPL 🙏 Look forward to an exciting tournament pic.twitter.com/8vSyqtDrC3 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 24, 2020

Afridi was recently seen in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2020) play-offs. He picked up three wickets, but managed only 12 runs in two games for the Multan Sultans.

While the franchise will be led by former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa has been appointed as his deputy. Rajapaksa will lead the franchise should Afridi not be able to play the initial games owing to the quarantine rules.

Some of the other key members of the Galle Gladiators squad include Afghanistani left-handed batsman Hazratullah Zazai, Pakistani left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir, Chadwick Walton and Ahsan Ali.

Wasim Akram had termed Galle Gladiators strong contenders for LPL 2020

Earlier this month, Wasim Akram had opined that the Galle Gladiators will be strong contenders for the Lanka Premier League 2020 scheduled to begin from November 26.

“We have some really good players in the Galle team, I don’t want to name names, but it is a good mix of youth and experience and I am sure we will give everyone a run for their money,” Wasim Akram was quoted as telling Khaleej Times.

“It is still early days to comment on whether we will make it to the final or not but one thing I can assure you, Galle Gladiators will be very tough to beat. I am really excited at our prospects,” Wasim Akram added.

The Galle Gladiators will take on the Jaffna Stallions in their first LPL 2020 match on November 27. The tournament will kick-off on November 26, with the Colombo Kings taking on the Kandy Tuskers in the opening match at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

Galle Gladiators Squad: Shahid Afridi (captain), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (vice-captain), Hazratullah Zazai, Ahsan Ali, Sahan Arachchige, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Chadwick Walton, Azam Khan, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Mohammad Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Mohamed Shiraz, Nuwan Thushara, Abdul Nasir, Danushka Gunathilaka