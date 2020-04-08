×
Shahid Afridi picks Sachin Tendulkar as the only Indian player in all-time XI

  • Afridi picked five Pakistan players, including the likes of Shoaib Akthar and Wasim Akram in his all-time XI.
  • Afridi played 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is for Pakistan from 1996 - 2015.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
News
Modified 08 Apr 2020, 15:28 IST

Shahid Afridi (L) and Sachin Tendulkar
Shahid Afridi (L) and Sachin Tendulkar

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi in a recent video picked his all-time XI which included just one Indian player, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

Afridi, who was named captain of the Pakistan side across all formats in 2010 made a name for himself as one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history. Known for his aggression with the bat lower down the order, Afridi also bewitched the best of batsmen with his tricky wrist spin.

And, it comes as no surprise that Afridi opted for two attacking batsmen to open the innings in his all-time XI.

The 40-year-old named southpaws Saeed Anwar and Australian great, Adam Gilchrist as the openers of his side, whilst also adding that the latter is one of his favourite cricketers.

Former Australia World Cup-winning captain, Ricky Ponting was picked for the No.3 position while Afridi went with Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to come in at No.4. Inzamam-ul-Haq, who Afridi claimed was a 'match-winner' and South African all-rounder, Jacques Kallis formed the middle order.

Rashid Latif, who played 37 Tests and 166 ODIs for Pakistan from 1992-2003 was named as the wicketkeeper of Afridi's all-time XI.

Afridi, who turned out for the Multan Sultans in PSL 2020 picked two of Pakistan's best seamers in Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akthar as two of the three pacers in his side, the other spot taken by Australian legend, Glenn McGrath.

Arguably the best leg spinner of all-time, Australian spin legend Shane Warne was picked by Afridi as the lone spinner in his all-time XI.

Afridi's all-time XI: Saeed Anwar, Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Jacques Kallis, Rashid Latif (wk), Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath, Shoaib Akthar, Shane Warne.

Published 08 Apr 2020, 15:28 IST
PSL 2020 Pakistan Cricket Multan Sultans Shahid Afridi Sachin Tendulkar
