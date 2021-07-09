Lanka Premier League 2021 rescheduled to November-December 

The second edition of the Lanka Premier League has been postponed to November. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) planned to conduct the tournament from July 29 onwards. However, the unavailability of many overseas stars has compelled the organizers to delay the competition.

According to a media release by SLC, the latest edition of the Lanka Premier League will begin on November 19 and culminate on December 12.

"The Governing Council of the Lanka Premier League is of the view that rescheduling the tournament will enable more players from leading cricketing nations to take part in the league," SLC stated in the release.

The release further stated that the organizers had to postpone the competition because a similar type of league would be underway in the same window. Many teams will be on international tours, which is why SLC decided to delay LPL 2021.

#BREAKINGNEWS 🚨



LPL Postponed



The Lanka Premier League 2021, which was expected to commence on the 29th July 2021, has been rescheduled to be held from 19th November to 12th December 2021.#LPL2021 pic.twitter.com/GpmIGaE9lJ — DANUSHKA ARAVINDA (@DanuskaAravinda) July 9, 2021

SLC had been planning to make this call for some time. A few reports had emerged earlier claiming that the sudden announcement of the Kashmir Premier League left the LPL in a fix and SLC has officially declared the postponement of the tournament.

The second season of Lanka Premier League (LPL) is in a fix after sudden scheduling of Kashmir Premier League, as it will deprive the league of top Pakistani cricketers



Read more: https://t.co/UfYuentihE#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/BfmzkbHClg — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) July 9, 2021

Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan and Dwayne Smith had registered for Lanka Premier League 2021

Aiming to conduct the tournament from July 29 onwards, SLC allowed players to register themselves for the Lanka Premier League 2021 Draft. Some big names like Tamim Iqbal, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Dwayne Smith, Ravi Rampaul, Haris Sohail, Rilee Rossouw, James Faulkner, Tabraiz Shamsi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz registered themselves for the tournament.

However, it seems SLC wants a larger pool of players to be available. Along with the Kashmir Premier League, Pakistan's tour of the West Indies, India's tour of England and Zimbabwe's tour of Ireland will also be underway in the original LPL 2021 window.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar