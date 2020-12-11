Lanka Premier League, Colombo Kings vs Dambulla Viiking: Who will win today's LPL 2020 match?

With the four semi-finalists for the LPL 2020 decided, the final league encounter between Colombo Kings and Dambulla Viiking on Friday will be played to decide who finishes at the top of the points table.

Dambulla Viiking are currently leading the points chart with 11 points from seven games while Colombo Kings are second with 10 points from as many matches.

Dambulla Viiking go into Friday’s clash having defeated a sloppy Galle Gladiators by four wickets in their previous encounter. Meanwhile, Colombo Kings registered a six-run triumph over Jaffna Stallions in their last match.

Form guide: Dambulla Viiking

Niroshan Dickwella

Samiullah Shinwari was brilliant with his big-hitting for Dambulla Viiking against Galle Gladiators. He smashed an unbeaten 46 in 20 balls to steal the game from the opposition.

Over the course of the tournament, Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera and skipper Dasun Shanaka have all chipped in with the bat. As a result, Dambulla Viiking find themselves in a comfortable position.

Dambulla Viiking have also been highly impressive in the bowling department. Kasun Rajitha, Ramesh Mendis and Dasun Shanaka kept Galle Gladiators on the backfoot, constantly chipping in with wickets. Left-arm spinner Samit Patel has also impressed, bringing all his T20 experience into play.

Form guide: Colombo Kings

Laurie Evans. Pic: Twitter

If Colombo Kings manage to defeat Dambulla Viiking in the last league encounter, they will finish at the top of the points table.

It needed a couple of brilliant individual performances from Colombo Kings to unsettle Jaffna Stallions.

Opener Laurie Evans played a spectacular hand with an unbeaten hundred even as the others from the top four in the batting could contribute precious little.

The first centurion of the LPL - Laurie Evans shares his feedback on today's match against the Jaffna Stallions.#CKvJS #wintogether #LPL2020 pic.twitter.com/0IAS654epx — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) December 10, 2020

Andre Russell also came up with a decisive all-round show to hurt Jaffna Stallions. After slamming 21 from 14 with the bat, he grabbed three big wickets at crucial junctures to keep Colombo Kings ahead.

Among others, opener Dinesh Chandimal has been in fine form while left-arm pacer Isuru Udana and young leggie Qais Ahmad have made a significant impression.

Colombo Kings vs Dambulla Viiking: Match prediction

Colombo Kings have some exceptionally talented players in their midst. However, they have been pulled through on a few occasions by the individual brilliance of the likes of Andre Russell, Dinesh Chandimal and, in the last match, Laurie Evans.

In contrast, Dambulla Viiking are a better all-round side. Different players have put their hands up for the team on different occasions in both the batting and bowling department, which gives them an edge over Colombo Kings.

Predicted to win: Dambulla Viiking