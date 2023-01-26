"Laptop chief selector did the poor selection" - Wahab Riaz on Mohammad Wasim ignoring veteran trio for 2022 T20 World Cup

Veteran Pakistan speedster Wahab Riaz questioned the decision of former chief of selector Mohammad Wasim at the T20 World Cup 2022. Riaz questioned why players like Imad Wasim, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Mailk were overlooked despite performing well.

Wasim, a handy spin-bowling all-rounder, hasn't played for Pakistan since the semifinals of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Veteran all-rounder Malik was overlooked despite finishing PSL 7 as the fourth-highest run-getter, while Sarfaraz remained out of favour, as Mohammad Rizwan was at Pakistan's disposal.

T20 World Cup @T20WorldCup JUST IN: Pakistan's squad for the 2022 ICC Men's



Details JUST IN: Pakistan's squad for the 2022 ICC Men's #T20WorldCup is out.Details 🚨 JUST IN: Pakistan's squad for the 2022 ICC Men's #T20WorldCup is out. Details 👇

Speaking to Geo News, Riaz hit out at 'laptop chief selector' Mohammad Wasim, asking why the trio missed out.

"Laptop chief selector did the poor selection. He didn't have justification for not selecting players like Imad Wasim, Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed. Shoaib and Imad performed well in T20 World Cup 2021. Why didn’t their performance come on his laptop? Why were they ignored for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia? What was their fault?"

New PCB chairman Najam Sethi sparked several changes after returning to the role, especially sacking Wasim following a humiliating Test series loss to England at home. He recently appointed Haroon Rasheed as the chief selector.

"In our culture, you communicate with only people who agree with you" - Wahab Riaz

Wahab Riaz (Image Credits: Getty)

Wahab Riaz continued his criticism that the chief selector must keep communicating with the players, but Wasim wasn't capable enough to do it. He said:

"I know Ramiz bhai was the ultimate authority. The chief selector should have communicated with us, but in our culture, you communicate with only people who agree with you. You don't communicate with those who know how to defend their stance."

Despite finishing as the runner-up in the marquee tournament in Australia, Pakistan didn't have a convincing campaign.

They lost a close game to India, followed by another against Zimbabwe and were on the cusp of an early elimination. The Netherlands' shock win over South Africa took them to the semifinals, which they won but lost to England in the final.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes