Last ball six: Shahrukh Khan says he trusts his abilities, process after helping Tamil Nadu win SMAT title

Tamil Nadu batter M Shahrukh Khan scored a six off the last ball to help Tamil Nadu beat Karnataka to retain the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in New Delhi on Monday.

Shahrukh Khan stayed unbeaten on 33 (15 balls, 3 sixes, 1 four) to guide Tamil Nadu to a fantastic victory.

Khan and R Sai Kishore were at the crease when Tamil Nadu needed 16 runs to win off the last over which was bowled by Prateek Jain. The duo brought the equation down to five runs needed off the last ball. Shahrukh Khan sent the ball soaring into the stands at square-leg to signal a dramatic finish.

This is, incidentally, the first time Khan has finished the game with a six off the last ball. In the process, Shahrukh Khan established himself as one of the best finishers in domestic cricket.

Speaking to Sportskeeda after his magnificent knock, Shahrukh Khan said he was elated to help Tamil Nadu retain the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He said:

"It feels so good. What was important was that we regained the trophy. For me, it is always the team that comes first and next is my individual performance."

Khan was confident in his abilities. Arriving at the crease with the score reading 95/4 and an asking rate of more than 12 runs an over, the batsman needed just 15 balls to swing it his team's way.

He stitched small but important partnerships with M Mohammed and Sai Kishore to see the team through. After smacking the last ball into the stands, Khan sprinted towards the boundary as the Tamil Nadu dugout broke into a frenzy of celebration.

Shahrukh Khan, Sai Kishore keep composure to help Tamil Nadu secure massive win

Giving details about the conversation he had with Sai Kishore in the final over, Shahrukh Khan said:

"I told Sai Kishore that one over can change the game and we have the ability to chase even 18 runs in the 20th over. He was on strike the first ball and I asked him to go for it. I told him even if he doesn't connect well, it is fine as a single will get me back on strike."

Crediting Kishore for keeping his composure and scoring a boundary off the first ball, the Tamil Nadu middle order batsman said:

"He (Sai Kishore) scored a boundary off the first ball, which was very important in the scheme of things and then we managed a single off the next ball. That boundary was very important as we started the last over well."

Shahrukh Khan said there were many thoughts on his mind after learning that he had to score six runs off the last ball to help Tamil Nadu regain the title.

"Honestly, I was blank after a point. All I wanted was to do the right thing and even if we lose, I would have comforted myself that I had done the right thing."

Khan was brought in by Punjab Kings for the 2021 Indian Premier League season. He made his IPL debut in the first phase against the Rajasthan Royals.

Speaking about his long-term career plans, Shahrukh Khan said:

"I have no plans. There is nothing going on in my head now. All I know and believe in is to stay in the process and keep doing the right things always. I trust in the process of playing good cricket and whenever and wherever I come back and stick to it."

