Last over drama at Lord's as angry Shubman Gill does a Kohli amid England opener's tactics to delay proceedings [Watch]

There was plenty of drama in the last over of play on Day 3 of the third Test between India and England at Lord's on Saturday, July 12. As England opener Zak Crawley purportedly tried to delay proceedings to ensure the hosts only face one over in their second innings before stumps, Indian players were not impressed.

After England bowled out India for 387 (exactly the score England made in their first innings), the hosts' second innings reportedly started 90 second behind schedule. Jasprit Bumrah bowled one over in England's second innings before stumps, but there was plenty of action in the few minutes of play. After facing a couple of balls, Crawley pulled out late, enraging the Indian players.

After defending the penultimate ball of the day, he started checking his gloves and asked for the physio. This angered the fielding side even further. Bumrah and a few others started clapping mockingly. Indian captain Shubman Gill then got into an argument with Crawley, which resulted in some finger-pointing from both parties. Ben Duckett stepped in and was seen having a chat with a peeved Gill.

After both sides were bowled out for 387 in their first innings, England went to stumps on Day 3 at Lord's on 2-0.

India and England share honors on Day 3 of 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

For the third day in a row, England and India shared the honors in the third Test at Lord's. The visitors resumed their first innings on Saturday at 145-3. Overnight batters KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant took the score to 248. However, just when it seemed liked India would have a wicketless session, Pant (74) was run out by a brilliant direct hit from Ben Stokes, attempting an extremely risky single.

Rahul went to lunch on Day 3 at Lord's at 98*. He got his hundred early in the second session, but was dismissed exactly on 100, caught at slip off Shoaib Bashir following a loss in concentration. Ravindra Jadeja (72) continued his good form with the bat, contributing yet another half-century, while Nitish Kumar Reddy chipped in with 30 and Washington Sundar 23.

For England, Chris Woakes stood out with figures of 3-84, while Jofra Archer and skipper Stokes claimed two scalps each. With both teams scoring the same number of runs in their first innings, the Lord's Test has now turned into a heated second innings battle.

