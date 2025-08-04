"The real man of the series" - Social media reacts to Mohammed Siraj's match-winning 5-wicket haul in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test 

  • home icon
By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Aug 04, 2025 18:13 IST
Mohammed Siraj was adjudged the Player of the Match in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test. (Pics: Getty Images/X/@WasimJaffer14/@sagarcasm).
Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj produced an inspired spell at The Oval, London, on Day 5 of the team's fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. He claimed three wickets on the final day, completing a stunning five-wicket haul in the innings.

A closely fought Day 5 was on the cards, with England requiring 35 runs for victory, while India were four wickets away from a win. Siraj struck in his very first over by dismissing the dangerous Jamie Smith.

He later got rid of Jamie Overton and Gus Atkinson, finishing with fantastic figures of 30.1-6-104-5. The 31-year-old shone with the ball for India in their must-win fixture, bagging nine wickets across two innings.

Siraj's bowling exploits helped India bowl out England for 367 and clinch a thrilling six-run victory. India produced a memorable show in the do-or-die clash. The five-match series ended in a stalemate, with the scoreline reading 2-2 at the end of a gruelling tour.

Siraj led the Indian pace attack brilliantly in the absence of spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. The right-arm fast bowler earned widespread appreciation on social media for his lion-hearted performance.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Wow, Siraj's stamina is superhuman! Clocking 185.3 overs across 5 Tests means he hurled down about 1,112 balls – equivalent to facing an entire IPL season's worth of deliveries as a bowler, but with Test match grit. DSP proving why he's India's pace spearhead. Respect," wrote a fan.
"Running hard in the 25th day of the Test series, one of the never say no attitude from the Indian Test history, Mohammed Siraj is a Hero of this Generation. TIME TO SALUTE THE WARRIOR FOREVER IN THE MODERN ERA," commented a fan.
"Let's salute Siraj's dedication! He gave his all for India's Test win. His tireless efforts and willingness to push through challenges are truly inspiring. Siraj's commitment to the team is commendable. Well-deserved applause for this phenomenal bowler," posted another.
"Most fast bowlers hunt wickets. Siraj hunts pride—for his team, his nation, every kid dreaming in Hyderabad’s alleys. That’s why this fifer tastes sweeter," chimed in yet another.
It is worth noting that Mohammed Siraj was an absolute workhorse for India on the tour. He featured in all five Tests and bowled a total of 185.3 overs. He finished as the leading wicket-taker of the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, bagging 23 scalps from nine innings.

"He is a captain's dream" - Shubman Gill's high praise for Mohammed Siraj after ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Team India skipper Shubman Gill hailed Mohammed Siraj as a "captain's dream". The seamer's bowling exploits were instrumental in the visitors claiming a crucial victory and avoiding a series defeat.

The English batters visibly struggled to counter Siraj on the fifth day as he exploited the conditions outstandingly. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his heroics.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Gill said (via Cricbuzz):

"He (Mohammed Siraj) is a captain's dream. Coming in five Test matches, every ball, every spell that he bowled gave his all out and every captain, every team wants a player like him. We are very fortunate to have him in that team."

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill (754 runs) and Harry Brook (481 runs) were named as the Players of the Series for their exceptional batting performances.

