England speedster Stuart Broad rattled the Ireland batting unit on Day 1 of the one-off Test at Lord's on Thursday, June 1. Broad registered incredible figures of 5/51 as England restricted the visitors to 172 after they were put into bat under overcast conditions.
Broad, who led England's attack in the absence of their talisman, James Anderson, was right on the money with the scalps of Peter Moor, Andrew Balbirnie and Harry Tector in the space of his eight deliveries in the early morning session.
Stuart Broad dismissed James McCollum and Mark Adair after lunch to complete his 20th five-wicket haul in Tests. It was the third fifer for the 36-year-old at Lord's and his first since 2013.
Broad is the fifth highest wicket-taker in Tests (581 in 162 games) and is inching closer to the elite club of 600 wickets.
In April, Broad had mentioned that he has been working on his outswinger to get the better of the Australian batters Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in the upcoming Ashes.
The improvement in Broad's outswinger was visible in the dismissal of Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie. Pitching on the off-stump line at full length, the ball moved away and got a thick outside edge off Balbirnie. Zak Crawley, diving to his left from the second slip position, took the catch.
England on top on Day 1 after Stuart Broad fifer
England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett ensured that their team capitalized on the advantage provided by the bowlers. By the end of the day, England were trailing just 20 runs behind Ireland's first innings score.
Crawley notched his eighth Test fifty off 39 balls with the help of 11 fours, including some impressive cover drives. Ireland fast bowler Fionn Hand juggled before completing a catch to claim Crawley as his maiden Test wicket in the 17th over.
Duckett, on other end, remained unbeaten on 60 at the day end. The southpaw put up 43 runs with Ollie Pope (29 off 35 balls) for the second wicket with England closing the day at 152/1.
