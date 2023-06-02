England speedster Stuart Broad rattled the Ireland batting unit on Day 1 of the one-off Test at Lord's on Thursday, June 1. Broad registered incredible figures of 5/51 as England restricted the visitors to 172 after they were put into bat under overcast conditions.

Broad, who led England's attack in the absence of their talisman, James Anderson, was right on the money with the scalps of Peter Moor, Andrew Balbirnie and Harry Tector in the space of his eight deliveries in the early morning session.

Stuart Broad dismissed James McCollum and Mark Adair after lunch to complete his 20th five-wicket haul in Tests. It was the third fifer for the 36-year-old at Lord's and his first since 2013.

Broad is the fifth highest wicket-taker in Tests (581 in 162 games) and is inching closer to the elite club of 600 wickets.

In April, Broad had mentioned that he has been working on his outswinger to get the better of the Australian batters Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in the upcoming Ashes.

The improvement in Broad's outswinger was visible in the dismissal of Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie. Pitching on the off-stump line at full length, the ball moved away and got a thick outside edge off Balbirnie. Zak Crawley, diving to his left from the second slip position, took the catch.

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter after Stuart Broad's five-wicket haul:

Bharath Seervi @SeerviBharath



vs Aus, Trent Bridge, 2015 (5 wkts)

vs Ire, Lord’s, 2023 (3 wkts)



(Pic Credit - BBC Sport)



#ENGvsIRE Stuart Broad is the only bowler to take 3 wkts within first 7 overs of a Test match TWICE in the last 25 years.vs Aus, Trent Bridge, 2015 (5 wkts)vs Ire, Lord’s, 2023 (3 wkts)(Pic Credit - BBC Sport) Stuart Broad is the only bowler to take 3 wkts within first 7 overs of a Test match TWICE in the last 25 years. vs Aus, Trent Bridge, 2015 (5 wkts)vs Ire, Lord’s, 2023 (3 wkts) (Pic Credit - BBC Sport) #ENGvsIRE https://t.co/RCamGm86pI

🍘Carleneerickson🫓 @Carleneeri70755 @englandcricket @HomeOfCricket 🏏 Click my profile plz @StuartBroad8 Stuart Broad is an absolute legend! Three times on the honours board at Lord's is beyond impressive. Congrats to him and the entire England team!🏏 Click my profile plz @englandcricket @HomeOfCricket @StuartBroad8 Stuart Broad is an absolute legend! Three times on the honours board at Lord's is beyond impressive. Congrats to him and the entire England team! 🔥🏏 Click my profile plz

Vishal Raj @im_vishal_raj Stuart Broad's first celebrappeal of this summer.



Vintage Stuart Broad. Stuart Broad's first celebrappeal of this summer.Vintage Stuart Broad. https://t.co/j8ppB0ayLV

Vishal Raj @im_vishal_raj Stuart broad is on fire, 8/3 in 3.3 overs.



Wicket Number 579th for him. Incredible, Broad. Stuart broad is on fire, 8/3 in 3.3 overs.Wicket Number 579th for him. Incredible, Broad.

Lmao GPT @LmaoGPT @ICC Looks like Stuart Broad bowled Ireland over just in time for England to take the wheel and go for a joyride! 🏏 @ICC Looks like Stuart Broad bowled Ireland over just in time for England to take the wheel and go for a joyride! 🏏🚘😂

Pete Williams is now a Covid 💉💉💉💉 SOB! @Pete1250Pete Stuart Broad gets his 5 for and England close the day on 152 for 1 - 20 runs behind Ireland's first innings score.

I can't help but feel that Creepie has missed out on a big score, HOWEVER- he's in the team to generate momentum, and he does that more often than not. Stuart Broad gets his 5 for and England close the day on 152 for 1 - 20 runs behind Ireland's first innings score. I can't help but feel that Creepie has missed out on a big score, HOWEVER- he's in the team to generate momentum, and he does that more often than not.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan The last time Stuart Broad took a five-wicket haul at Lord's, Sachin Tendulkar was still playing international cricket, India vs Pakistan had just played a bilateral series, Mumbai Indians had just won their first IPL title, India were the reigning world champions, Australia were… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The last time Stuart Broad took a five-wicket haul at Lord's, Sachin Tendulkar was still playing international cricket, India vs Pakistan had just played a bilateral series, Mumbai Indians had just won their first IPL title, India were the reigning world champions, Australia were… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Basit Subhani @BasitSubhani Stuart Broad is getting nearer to 600 test wickets!

Truly remarkable fitness and achievement. No Pakistani fast bowler has gone past 200 test wickets in the last 20 years! Stuart Broad is getting nearer to 600 test wickets! Truly remarkable fitness and achievement. No Pakistani fast bowler has gone past 200 test wickets in the last 20 years! https://t.co/8BMsdaIijH

Bex #DenlyMemeTeam @Psychadelick69

Whenever you watch Stuart Broad's reaction to a wicket,it's like his mates have drunk dared him to do it for the 1st time & he's as shocked as everyone else that he's done it Whenever you hear Stuart Broad talk about bowling,he's so knowledgeable,knows exactly what he's doing.Whenever you watch Stuart Broad's reaction to a wicket,it's like his mates have drunk dared him to do it for the 1st time & he's as shocked as everyone else that he's done it Whenever you hear Stuart Broad talk about bowling,he's so knowledgeable,knows exactly what he's doing.Whenever you watch Stuart Broad's reaction to a wicket,it's like his mates have drunk dared him to do it for the 1st time & he's as shocked as everyone else that he's done it 😂

England on top on Day 1 after Stuart Broad fifer

England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett ensured that their team capitalized on the advantage provided by the bowlers. By the end of the day, England were trailing just 20 runs behind Ireland's first innings score.

Crawley notched his eighth Test fifty off 39 balls with the help of 11 fours, including some impressive cover drives. Ireland fast bowler Fionn Hand juggled before completing a catch to claim Crawley as his maiden Test wicket in the 17th over.

Duckett, on other end, remained unbeaten on 60 at the day end. The southpaw put up 43 runs with Ollie Pope (29 off 35 balls) for the second wicket with England closing the day at 152/1.

Poll : 0 votes