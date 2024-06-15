Lauderhill weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the IND vs CAN match in 2024 T20 World Cup?

Team India will lock horns with Canada in their fourth and final league game of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday, June 15. The outcome of this game will have no bearing on the points table, as India and the USA have already qualified for the Super 8 from Group A.

India will be riding high on confidence after winning three back-to-back games. The management will look to rest some key players in the dead rubber against Canada and test their bench strength before the next phase of the tournament. It will also be a good opportunity for the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to return to form before the business end of the tournament.

Canada, with one win in three outings, will be keen to end their campaign on a winning note. They have had their moments and will look to punch above their weight against a heavyweight Indian side.

Trending

While a full house is expected in Florida, the weather looks gloomy and is not at all conducive for a game of cricket. The fixture between the USA and Ireland at the same venue on Friday was washed out due to inclement weather.

According to Accuweather, there is an "Areal Flood Watch' throughout Florida. There is approximately a 50 percent chance of precipitation during the game in Lauderhill, coupled with heavy clouds. If at all, it would be a start-stop encounter, with a full 40 overs of action unlikely.

Moreover, the conditions will be warm, with temperatures between 27 and 28 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be 90 percent, making the actual feeling three to four degrees higher than the actual temperature.

"We are focusing on what we can control" - India's fielding coach T Dilip on weather conditions

India's fielding coach T Dilip stressed the controllable, saying they are preparing in the best way possible for their match against Canada on Saturday and hope for a complete game.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the game about weather conditions, Dilip said (via ESPNCricinfo):

"Regarding this stadium, we played earlier, so we are slightly aware of the conditions, what we get. Yes, the weather is challenging here, you don't know about when the rain comes and all, but we have been prepared for all these things. So, we are focusing on what we can control and at this point of the time, we can't control the weather conditions. So, we are trying to prepare ourselves in the best possible way but we want a game to happen."

How many changes could India make in their playing XI for the Canada game? Let us know in the comments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️