Lauren Filer earns call-up as England announce squad for ODI Ashes

England Women have announced a 15-member strong squad for the ODI Ashes against Australia, targetting a second series win after taking the T20I series 2-1. Young pacer Lauren Filer has received a maiden ODI call-up, while veteran batter Tammy Beaumont is also back in a white-ball squad after six months.

Filer, 22, picked 4/148 on her international debut in the one-off Ashes Test. Not many knew her before the Test, but she impressed with her pace and ability to take wickets against the run of play. She notably dismissed a set Ellyse Perry in both innings.

Meanwhile, Beaumont, 32, scored a towering 208 in the first innings of the Test to keep England in the match. In the process, she became the first Englishwoman to score a double century.

England went on to lose the Test by 89 runs. However, the hosts came back strong in the T20Is and broke Australia's six-year-long streak to draw the overall tour score at 1-1.

“We were delighted with our T20 series win and look forward to the next stage of the Ashes with everything to play for,” head coach Jon Lewis said in an official statement.

“We’re pleased to welcome Tammy (Beaumont) and Lauren (Filer) back into the group. Tammy showed her quality during the Test match with her double-hundred while Lauren offers us real pace in our bowling alongside Issy (Wong).”

He added:

“The support the team have received throughout the series so far has been incredible and it is fitting to finish with this deciding ODI campaign as the first sell-out series in England Women's history.

“We respect Australia and know that this part of the Ashes series will again be a big challenge. However, we take a great deal of confidence and belief from our recent T20 victories and will, as always, be trying to put on a great showing for our fans.”

Full squad: Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Lauren Filer, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Issy Wong and Danni Wyatt.

Schedule of England's ODI Ashes against Australia

First ODI - July 12, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol.

Second ODI - July 16, Ageas Bowl, Hampshire.

Third ODI - July 18, The County Ground, Taunton.

Poll : 0 votes