Laxmi Yadav ruled out of WPL 2023, UP Warriorz name replacement

UP Warriorz have suffered a major blow ahead of their Women's Premier League match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The team's uncapped all-rounder Laxmi Yadav will miss the remainder of the season due to an injury she suffered during a training session.

Laxmi Yadav hasn't played in any of the two matches for the UP Warriorz so far, but she could have become a part of the playing XI in the remaining games. Her WPL season has ended even before she received her maiden cap.

The Warriorz have signed Shivali Shinde as a replacement for Laxmi Yadav. Shinde has already joined the Lucknow-based franchise and will soon be available for selection.

Shivali Shinde is a 26-year-old uncapped player from Kolhapur, Maharashtra. She has represented Maharashtra Women at the domestic level. Shinde was also a part of the Velocity squad during the Women's T20 Challenge tournament.

The right-handed batter is excited to join the Lucknow-based franchise in WPL 2023. In a statement issued by the Warriorz, Shinde said:

"Playing in the WPL is a moment of immense pride for me. And my family is delighted that I have received this opportunity. I am looking forward to this stint and hope to pick up the tricks of the trade from some of the best cricketers in the business.

"Experiencing the electric atmosphere in the stadiums is something I am definitely looking forward to and I hope to be able to contribute in a substantial manner for the UP Warriorz," she added.

The Warriorz will play their next game of the Women's Premier League against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, March 10. It will be interesting to see if the team's new player Shivali Shinde makes her debut.

