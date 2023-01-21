“Learn" – Ramiz Raja's message to Pakistan as Team India seal another home series win against New Zealand

Ramiz Raja has hailed Team India after they secured a series win against New Zealand in Raipur on Saturday, January 21. The former Pakistan cricketer believes that Pakistan should learn from India how to dominate in their backyard. The veteran lauded the Men in Blue for winning 15 out of 19 ODIs at home since the 2019 World Cup.

The statement came as Rohit Sharma and Co. beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series against the Kiwis.

BCCI



complete a comprehensive -wicket victory in Raipur and clinch the - with more game to go



Scorecard

Team India have now won ODI series against West Indies, Australia, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Saturday, Ramiz Raja said:

“It's tough to beat India in India. This is something to learn for other sub-continent teams, including Pakistan. It's because Pakistan have enough potential, but the home performance in terms of results or series wins is not as consistent as Team India. This is an important milestone for India in the World Cup year.”

Unlike Team India, Babar Azam and Co. recently lost the ODI series against the Kiwis 1-2 at home. Pakistan recently failed to win a single Test out of five games against England and New Zealand.

“India speedsters might not have much pace, but there was quality” – Ramiz Raja

Ramiz Raja further hailed the Indian speedsters for their splendid performances against New Zealand. He also praised India captain Rohit Sharma for providing the right field setup for his bowlers.

He said:

“New Zealand are not a bad team. They are the top-ranked side. They lost in their own game because there was no confidence, reliability and rhythm in batting.”

Raja added:

“India speedsters might not have much pace, but there was quality. They have developed a habit of bowling in certain areas. Field adjustments were as per seam positioning. They created pressure with slips that were outstanding to watch. A complete performance. Spin also came and bowled well.”

While Mohammed Shami scalped three wickets, Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar bagged two wickets each. Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav shared one wicket apiece.

-wicket haul in the first innings,



Scorecard

New Zealand were bowled out for 108 in 34.3 overs. In response, India chased down the target with eight wickets and 29.5 overs to spare.

