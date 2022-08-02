"Leave India and play for other nation" - Twitterati fume as Sanju Samson is left out once again for 3rd T20I vs West Indies

Team India once again left Sanju Samson out of the side for the third T20I against West Indies on Wednesday (August 3) at Warner Park in St Kitts.
The tourists, who lost their last game by five wickets, made only one change to their playing XI. Deepak Hooda replaced ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was rested amid a busy schedule.
Samson, who came into the T20I squad in place of KL Rahul, was once again ignored. The Kerala-born cricketer has been in decent form of late. The right-hander scored a handy half-century in the second ODI against the West Indies. He also scored a match-winning 77 in the last T20I he played against Ireland.
Fans felt that Samson was hard done by and voiced their opinion against the injustice meted out to the wicketkeeper-batter on social media. Some even suggested that Samson should play for a different country, given that he is a generational talent.
India and West Indies' Playing XI
The Men in Blue made only one change to their playing XI. Deepak Hooda was brought in place of Ravindra Jadeja, who had a rare off day in the last game. Hooda has been in blistering form and will hope to make the opportunity count.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.
The hosts also made a single change to their playing XI from the last game. Dominic Drakes has replaced all-rounder Odean Smith in the side.
West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.