"Leave India and play for other nation" - Twitterati fume as Sanju Samson is left out once again for 3rd T20I vs West Indies

Sanju Samson replaced KL Rahul in India's T20I squad against West Indies. (Credit: Twitter)
Ankush Das
Modified Aug 02, 2022 10:34 PM IST

Team India once again left Sanju Samson out of the side for the third T20I against West Indies on Wednesday (August 3) at Warner Park in St Kitts.

The tourists, who lost their last game by five wickets, made only one change to their playing XI. Deepak Hooda replaced ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was rested amid a busy schedule.

Samson, who came into the T20I squad in place of KL Rahul, was once again ignored. The Kerala-born cricketer has been in decent form of late. The right-hander scored a handy half-century in the second ODI against the West Indies. He also scored a match-winning 77 in the last T20I he played against Ireland.

Fans felt that Samson was hard done by and voiced their opinion against the injustice meted out to the wicketkeeper-batter on social media. Some even suggested that Samson should play for a different country, given that he is a generational talent.

Here are some of the reactions:

Don't understand who plays Shreyas Iyer over Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson deserve chance, feel sad for this talented player ❤️. Like and Retweet if you also feel SANJU SAMSON should have been selected #SanjuSamson @IamSanjuSamson #WIvIND https://t.co/doMqe90fY0
Dear @ImRo45 what is your performance in before 2k13 ? Why #Dhoni give chance continuously to you ? Now what you are doing with @IamSanjuSamson ? #SanjuSamson will do the Opener and middle order in the quality performance. Why you are forcely trying to open with #sky ?? twitter.com/Bigiluuuuuu557…
@BCCI @HoodaOnFire It is ridiculous that Iyyer playing and Sanju Samson sitting on bench..One lkg student can select good winning team for India..what is pants average in T20???
@BCCI @HoodaOnFire Sanju Samson you deserve more respect From bcci but unfortunate.we support you and sorry to you #SanjuSamson 😢
@BCCI Justice to Sanju Samson 💔 https://t.co/yZho0nZ4aB
@BCCI @HoodaOnFire Remove @ShreyasIyer15 add @IamSanjuSamson
If they can replace the experienced Ravindra Jadeja...Why they are not replacing Pant or SKY or S Iyyer with Sanju? #SanjuSamson #JusticeForSanjuSamson
@BCCI @HoodaOnFire BCCI and it's handlers are hell bent on not giving any chances to @IamSanjuSamson. I don't understand the logic behind preferring Shreyas and Karthik over Samson.
Only in this country, Amazing player with Elegance,Simplicity,Humility and Greatness #SanjuSamson can be benched despite how good he perform for the team, all due to politics of @BCCI who considers players like pant and iyer over him.Shame on @BCCI selectors. https://t.co/rNncXCUzLP
Leave India and play for other nation man you have bright future bro....#SanjuSamson
If Sanju was born in Mumbai or Delhi he would be playing now ,shame on you BCCI ,God never forgives you for wasting the talents of Sanju samson@BCCI #SanjuSamson #JusticeForSanjuSamson https://t.co/UZWa6wSeLt
@Sanjusamsonf11 Rohit - It's all about giving opportunities. T&C**Not Applicable to Sanju Samson
@BCCI @ImRo45 Please give chances to Sanju Samson @IamSanjuSamson. He will do wonders in the middle order, nurture him and he'll win matches for the team. Everyone in the playing 11 gets multiple chances and avoiding a player of Samson's potential is not good for the team.
@BCCI Today I am hate #RohitSharma𓃵 and hate #BCCI , justice for #SanjuSamson
#SanjuSamsonNow I feel this is too much at least give him some matches.if you don't like him then don't select him.give him license to play foreign league.@BCCI is the must disgust cricket board.they should allow player to play foreign league.
@mufaddal_vohra Why Not #SanjuSamson .? Why he is kept in bench while he is in aggressive form.
Shame on you @ImRo45 and #RahulDravid, you guys are destroying career of #SanjuSamson, to safeguard cabal crickters like Shreyas Iyer and Pant!#IndvsWI #IndvWI #RohitSharma

India and West Indies' Playing XI

The Men in Blue made only one change to their playing XI. Deepak Hooda was brought in place of Ravindra Jadeja, who had a rare off day in the last game. Hooda has been in blistering form and will hope to make the opportunity count.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

The hosts also made a single change to their playing XI from the last game. Dominic Drakes has replaced all-rounder Odean Smith in the side.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

