“Legend himself signing the ball” - Virat Kohli’s special gesture after Delhi player bags fifer during 2024-25 Ranji Trophy game against Railways 

In a heartwarming gesture, veteran cricketer Virat Kohli signed a ball for Delhi teammate Shivam Sharma, who impressed with a five-wicket haul. It came in the second innings of their 2024-25 Ranji Trophy match against Railways, which concluded on Saturday, February 1.

Railways batted first and scored 241 runs in their first innings, with wicketkeeper-batter Upendra Yadav top-scoring with 95 runs. In reply, Delhi posted a formidable total of 374, led by captain Ayush Badoni (99) and Sumit Mathur (86). Virat Kohli, making his return to the prestigious tournament after a 12-year gap, was dismissed cheaply for just six runs off 15 balls.

Delhi’s bowlers were outstanding in the second innings, with Shivam Sharma leading the attack and claiming a five-wicket haul. Railways were bundled out for 114, handing Delhi a dominant victory by an innings and 19 runs.

Trending

After the match, Shivam shared a post on his Instagram account, featuring Kohli and the ball signed by the veteran cricketer. He captioned the post:

“This 5 wicket haul will always be close to my heart. Legend himself Virat Kohli bhaiya signing the ball for me made it more special. God is great and kind.”

Despite a dominant win in their final group-stage match, Delhi failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy. They finished third in the Group D points table with 21 points from seven matches (as of February 1).

Virat Kohli to make international return in upcoming ODI series against England

Virat Kohli will be back in action soon as India host England for a three-match ODI series, starting February 6 in Nagpur. The following two games will be played in Cuttack and Ahmedabad on February 9 and 12, respectively.

After the ODI series, attention will shift to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, set to begin on February 19. Both management and fans will be hoping for a stellar performance from Kohli, who boasts an outstanding record in 50-over cricket. He has accumulated 13,906 runs in 295 matches, averaging 58.18, with 72 fifties and 50 centuries to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️