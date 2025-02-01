Shubman Gill hits big sixes and practices reverse sweep in an open net session at PCA Mohali ahead of 2025 ODI series against England [Watch]

Shubman Gill was spotted honing his big shots and refining his reverse sweep during an open net session at PCA Mohali. The Indian cricketer is currently gearing up for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, which begins on Thursday, February 6, in Nagpur.

The 25-year-old was recently in action for Punjab in their 2024-25 Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka. While he was dismissed for just four runs in the first innings, Shubman made a strong comeback in the second innings, scoring 102 off 171 balls with 14 boundaries and three sixes. Despite his efforts, Punjab suffered a heavy defeat by an innings and 207 runs.

Now, with the important limited-overs series approaching, the right-handed batter focused on fine-tuning his skills in an open net session. The official Punjab Cricket Association account shared a video of the session on X, captioning the post:

“Shubman Gill painting the field with his strokes! Pure timing, precision, and class at PCA Mohali.”

Shubman Gill boasts an impressive record for India in ODIs, having scored 2,328 runs in 47 matches at an outstanding average of 58.20, which includes 13 half-centuries and six centuries. His highest score in 50-over cricket is 208, a feat he achieved against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in 2023.

Shubman Gill to be the vice-captain of the Indian side in 2025 ICC Champions Trophy

During a press conference on January 18, 2025, skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced India’s 15-member squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Shubman Gill was appointed vice-captain of the side.

For the prestigious event, scheduled to begin on February 19, India has been placed in Group A, alongside New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Team India’s squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja.

