“They will get no such opportunity” - PCB chief takes brutal dig at India ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

As Pakistan prepare to host an ICC event for the first time since 1996, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi didn't shy away from taking a jibe at India. Ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, the 46-year-old said people from across the border will have no opportunity to point fingers at their arrangements and security.

A few months ago, Pakistan were an uncertainty to host the eight-team event, especially due to India's strong stance against traveling across the border. While the PCB remained steadfast in wanting to host the Champions Trophy, the BCCI didn't budge either. A hybrid model was decided upon, with India set to play their matches in Dubai.

Speaking on Friday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Naqvi said PCB is leaving no stone unturned in providing a seamless tournament. As quoted by The Hindustan Times, he said:

"They were people from across the border and even others who kept on saying it looks like the Champions Trophy would be moved out of Pakistan as stadiums are not going to be ready on time. But I can announce today we are set to go for the tri-series and Champions Trophy. Across the border, there are many people who are trying to find the tiniest flaw in our stadiums and arrangements, and they will get no such opportunity. We will welcome all the arriving teams and their security and welcome arrangements. The whole of the PCB is working day and night to provide a seamless tournament."

With the board extending invitations to various officials across all other cricketing boards, the PCB boss claimed:

"They will let us know about their plans but I think we will be playing host to many board officials and even sports ministers from different countries throughout the event."

Pakistan last hosted a global cricketing event during the 1996 World Cup when they played co-hosts to India. International cricket resumed in 2019 after a ten-year hiatus and high-profile teams like New Zealand, England and Australia have played matches across formats.

"We will have the inauguration ceremony for the tournament on 16th in Lahore" - PCB Chief

ICC Champions Trophy Media Opportunity - Source: Getty

Naqvi added that they decided to cancel the photoshoot and captains' meet ahead of the event due to hectic schedules and teams' different dates of arrival.

"We will have the inauguration ceremony for the tournament on 16th in Lahore. The captains’ conference or the photoshoots will not be possible for the ICC or us because of the hectic traveling schedules of some teams."

The tournament kicks off on February 19, with Pakistan taking on New Zealand.

