"Legendary Evening ⚽️💯"- Suryakumar Yadav and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer exchange Indian cricket team and Manchester United jerseys

Star Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav recently exchanged jerseys with former Manchester United club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The duo met at an event in Bangalore.

Surya is currently on an injury-forced break from the cricket field. He was last seen in action during the T20I series in South Africa in December last year. He led the Indian team in that series and topped the batting charts with 156 runs across two games, including one century and a half-century.

Suryakumar Yadav injured his ankle while fielding in the second innings of the third T20I in Johannesburg and has been out of action ever since. The flamboyant batter also underwent groin surgery in Germany last month. He is expected to attain match fitness in time for IPL 2024.

The 33-year-old batter took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself in the company of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Friday, February 9. In it, the duo can be seen posing after exchanging Team India and Manchester United jerseys. Surya captioned the post:

"Legendary Evening ⚽️💯

"He's got phenomenal talent, you know, unbelievable talent"- Chris Gayle on Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav's phenomenal batting exploits in the format in international cricket and IPL have impressed legendary T20 batter, Chris Gayle. During a recent discussion on Star Sports, Gayle opened up about the same and hailed Suryakumar, saying:

"I don't know how to describe that, he's just phenomenal. [Suryakumar Yadav hits] pretty much all around the ground, fantastic. Good strike rate, good player.

"Like I said, [he has a] bright future as well. I know he pretty much just started but down the road, consistency is going to be even more key for a player like SKY. He's got phenomenal talent, you know, unbelievable talent."

ICC named Suryakumar as the T20I cricketer of the year for 2023 last month and also picked him as the captain for the playing XI of the year. He also holds the number 1 position in the ICC T20I batter rankings.

