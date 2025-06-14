Legendary Indian captain hits the dance floor at a friend’s party [Watch]

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev recently hit the dance floor at a friend's party. The legendary cricketer led India to a famous and revolutionary victory at the 1983 World Cup, where they beat the West Indies in the final.

Kapil Dev was recently seen dancing at a friend's party along with others. In an Instagram video that has surfaced, he can be seen dancing in a black kurta with black formal shoes. The 66-year-old grooved and vibed to the old Bollywood song 'Saamne Ye Kaun Aaya.'

Vikram Aditya Kohli, a composer, singer, and filmmaker, was performing live at the party. He also posted a video of the same on his Instagram account, writing:

"Singing for my Delhi friends who give me so much love… Kapil Paa ji again on the floor…❤️🥂."

Watch the video of the same below -

A look at former Indian captain Kapil Dev's international record

Kapil Dev made his international debut in 1978 in an ODI against Pakistan and his Test debut the same year against the same opposition. He played 131 Test matches and scored 5248 runs at an average of 31.05, with eight hundreds and 27 fifties. He also picked up 434 wickets in the format at an average of 29.64, with 17 four-wicket and 23 five-wicket hauls.

In the one-day format, the iconic all-rounder played 225 matches. He scored 3783 runs at an average of 23.79 with a hundred and 14 half-centuries. He also grabbed 253 wickets at an average of 27.45 with three four-wicket and a five-wicket haul.

Kapil Dev led India in 108 matches across formats. He managed to win 43 games with 40 defeats, a tie, and 22 draws. Notably, he was just 24 years old when he led India to victory at the 1983 World Cup and remains the youngest captain to win a World Cup.

Kapil Dev also played 275 first-class matches and amassed 11356 runs along with 835 wickets to his name.

He has played a massive role in inspiring several cricketers in the country to take up the sport by leaving a memorable legacy.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

