Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Dubai Giants vs Rajasthan Kings, Match 19

Colombo Lions faced Delhi Devils on Sunday in the first game of the 2024 Legends Cricket Trophy. It was followed by Dubai Giants squaring off with Rajasthan Kings in the next game.

New York Superstar Strikers continue to lead the LCT points table with four wins in five matches and have an impressive net run rate (NRR) of +2.218.

Following closely, Rajasthan Kings climbed from third to second place, swapping positions with Dubai Giants, after defeating them by a margin of 14 runs. Both teams have won four out of six games and possess net run rates (NRR) of +1.835 and +0.210, respectively.

Punjab Royals and Kandy Samp Army maintained their fourth and fifth positions, each securing three wins with a minimal difference in NRR. Meanwhile, Delhi Devils secured their first victory in five matches by defeating Colombo Lions. However, this win did not alter their rankings, as both teams remain at the bottom of the table.

Delhi’s top-order seals maiden victory; Uthappa’s 76 and de Silva’s five-for propels Rajasthan to second spot

In the 18th match, Delhi Devils won the toss and asked Colombo Lions to field first.

Morne van Wyk (84*) and I Malhotra (40) stitched an outstanding 97-run partnership for the first wicket. Following Malhotra’s dismissal, Callum Ferguson also scored an unbeaten 21-ball 44-run knock to help his side set a massive target of 189 runs.

In reply, Colombo’s Ben Dunk departed after scoring 22 off eight balls, featuring five boundaries. Asghar Afghan scored a 49 off 33, including three fours and four sixes, to keep his side in a commanding position. However, the Devils took wickets at regular intervals, restricting the Lions to 147, and won the game by 42 runs.

In the second game, Rajasthan’s batters went berserk and set a huge target of 208 runs in 15 overs. Skipper Robin Uthappa’s 76 along with Hamilton Masakadza (42), Chathuranga de Silva (37), and Angelo Perera (43) were their key batters.

In response, Rajasthan bowled Dubai Giants to 194/10 in 13.5 overs. Gurkeerat Singh was their top scorer with 66 off 21, comprising 13 boundaries, while Amit Verma (34) and Denesh Ramdin (30) also made important contributions.

Chaturanga led the bowling unit with a five-wicket haul while Bipul Sharma backed him with three wickets in as many overs. He was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

