Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Kandy Samp Army vs New York Superstar Strikers (Updated) ft. Kevin O’Brien

The 10th and 11th matches of the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 took place on Wednesday, March 13, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The 10th game saw a riveting clash between Punjab Royals and Delhi Devils, with the former winning the game by six wickets.

Rahat Ali and Monty Panesar claimed two wickets each as Punjab Royals restricted Delhi Devils to 133 runs in 15 overs in the first innings. Skipper Suresh Raina top-scored with the bat, making 34 off 27. Brendan Taylor looked good for his 16-ball 25 but couldn’t convert it into a big score.

In reply, Punjab Royals chased down the target in 14.4 overs, courtesy of a match-winning 59-run knockoff 36 balls from Tillakaratne Dilshan. Antoch Devcich also came up with a handy unbeaten knock of 33 off 17 to finish off things for the team.

In the second match of the day, New York Superstar Strikers smashed 153 runs against Kandy Samp Army. Gunaratne played a stellar knock of 43 off 20 balls, while Colin de Grandhomme contributed 33 off 15.

For the Kandy Samp, Mpofu was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed three wickets for 33 runs in four overs. Rahul Shukla and Tino Best claimed two wickets each.

Man in form, Kevin O Brien played an unbeaten knock of 50 runs in 34 runs in the second innings to help his team chase down the target in 14.2 overs. Kandy Samp Army won the game by five wickets.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Robin Uthappa 3 3 180 72 60 78 230.77 0 3 17 13 2 Tillakaratne Dilshan 3 3 140 59 46.67 87 160.92 0 2 23 2 3 Kevin O'Brien 3 3 127 50 127 55 142.7 0 2 12 5 4 Lahiru Thirimanne 4 4 110 90 27.5 46 189.66 0 1 13 5 5 Saurabh Tiwary 3 3 110 52 55 60 183.33 0 1 11 5 6 Chadwick Walton 4 4 109 73 27.25 58 165.15 0 1 15 5 7 Hamilton Masakadza 3 3 92 52 92 65 141.54 0 1 6 5 8 Ben Dunk 3 3 91 46 30.33 44 206.82 0 0 10 6 9 Gurkeerat Singh Mann 3 3 88 45 88 50 176 0 0 10 5 10 Suresh Raina 2 2 84 50 84 62 135.48 0 1 9 2

Robin Uthappa strengthened his position at the top of the run charts. He has 180 runs to his name in three matches. Tillakaratne Dilshan retains the second spot with 140 runs.

Meanwhile, Kevin O Brien has taken a giant leap to reach the number three spot. He now has 127 runs to his name in three games. Lahiru Thirimanne moved up to the fourth spot with 110 runs, followed by Saurabh Tiwary at number five with 110 runs.

Chadwick Walton slipped to sixth spot with 109 runs, while the seventh and eighth positions are occupied by Hamilton Masakadza (92) and Ben Dunk (91), respectively.

Gurkeerat Singh Mann has 88 runs in three matches and finds himself at ninth, while Suresh Raina rounds off the top ten with 84 runs.

Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ 4 5 1 Christopher Mpofu 3 3 10 0 99 8 3/33 12.38 9.9 - - 2 Anureet Singh 3 3 12 0 114 7 3/33 16.29 9.5 - - 3 Rahat Ali 3 3 12 0 116 7 3/59 16.57 9.67 - - 4 Asela Gunaratne 4 4 11 0 82 5 3/22 16.6 7.55 - - 5 Mohammad Irfan 3 3 5 0 78 5 3/33 15.6 9.75 - - 6 Parvinder Awana 2 2 6 0 44 4 4/13 11 7.33 1 - 7 Manpreet Gony 3 3 7.2 0 60 4 2/25 15 8.18 - - 8 Tino Best 3 3 9 0 88 4 2/25 19.5 8.67 - - 9 Upul Indrasiri 3 3 8 0 79 4 2/33 19.75 9.88 - - 10 Ishan Malhotra 3 3 8 0 91 4 2/35 22.75 10.11 - -

After picking a three-fer against NY Superstar Strikers, Chris Mpofu has jumped four spots to take the top position in the wickets tally. He now has eight wickets under his belt in three matches.

Anureet Singh and Rahat Ali found themselves at second and third spots, respectively. Both bowlers have seven wickets each to their name. Asela Gunaratne has five wickets under his belt in three matches. He has moved to number four in the list.

Mohammad Irfan (5) and Parvinder Awana (4) find themselves at the fifth and sixth spots, respectively.

Manpreet Gony is at seventh with four wickets, followed by Tino Best (4) and Upul Indrasiri (4) at eighth and ninth positions. Ishan Malhotra sits at the bottom of the top-ten list with four wickets to his name.

