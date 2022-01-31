[Watch]: Daren Sammy grooves to Allu Arjun's 'Srivalli' on a golf course 

Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy is the latest cricket star to jump on the "Srivalli" trend. The two-time T20 World Cup-winning skipper was recently seen performing the hook step of the immensely popular song from Allu Arjun's latest hit, "Pushpa: The Rise".

In a video shared by Legends League Cricket on their social media handles, Daren Sammy was captured teaching the dance move to anchor Shefali Bagga on a gold course. Legends League Cricket posted:

"@darensammy88 teaching @shefalibaggaofficial this step from #pushpa #srivalli during behind the scenes shoot for @llct20. Full video out soon #trendingreels It’s viral #trending #viral."

Apart from Daren Sammy, a number of cricketers have shared videos of themselves doing the 'Srivalli' dance on their respective social media handles. The likes of Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, David Warner and Dwyane Bravo have all posted about the trend.

World Giants crowned champions of the inaugural Legends League Cricket tournament

The Daren Sammy-led World Giants secured a comprehensive 25-run victory over Asia Lions in the final of Legends League Cricket 2022 at Oman.

After being asked to bat first in the summit clash, the World Giants registered an imposing total of 265 thanks to Corey Anderson's unbeaten knock of 94 from just 43 deliveries. Sammy also contributed with his quick-fire 38 off 17 balls.

Sammy, who is yet to retire from professional cricket, was the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi in the previous edition of the Pakistan Super League. However, he pulled out of the latest edition because of broadcasting commitments.

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket Peshawar Zalmi have announced the appointment of James Foster as Head Coach and Hashim Amla as Batting Coach for the upcoming 7th edition of the Pakistan Super League #PSL7 Peshawar Zalmi have announced the appointment of James Foster as Head Coach and Hashim Amla as Batting Coach for the upcoming 7th edition of the Pakistan Super League #PSL7

Former England wicketkeeper-batter James Foster has replaced Sammy as head coach for the Peshawar-based franchise in the latest edition of the T20 tournament.

As per recent reports, they are still in talks with the West Indies star for a mentorship role, given his significant contributions to the success of the team over the years.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar