Legends League Cricket 2022: [Watch] "Let's do it one more time!" - Gautam Gambhir hits the nets as he gears up for on-field return

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is set to make his on-field return in the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2022. The southpaw will captain the India Capitals in the latest edition of the T20 tournament.

Gambhir, who missed the team's opening fixture against the Gujarat Giants on Saturday, September 17, is expected to lead the Indian Capitals in their forthcoming contest. The left-handed batter shared an Instagram story on Tuesday, September 20, to give fans a glimpse of his practice session ahead of the encounter.

India Capitals will take on the Bhilwara Kings in the fourth match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 on Wednesday, September 21, in Lucknow. Both sides have had a contrasting start to their respective campaigns.

While the India Capitals suffered a three-wicket loss to Gujarat Giants in their first game, the Bhilwara Kings beat the Manipal Tigers by three wickets.

Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis captained the Capitals side in Gambhir's abscene. Much to the delight of his his fans, the former Indian player is now available for selection.

The Capitals will be aiming to come up with an improved performance today as they look to secure two crucial points.

Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals are languishing at the bottom of the points table

India Capitals are yet to get off the mark in the points table following their loss at the hands of the Gujarat Giants.

While they posted a decent score of 179 on the board, they weren't able to defend it as Kevin O'Brien (106 off 61) took the game away from them with a scintating century.

They currently occupy the last position in the standings. The Giants are atop the table with two wins from as many games. The Kings, with one win, are stationed in second place, while the Manipal Tigers are third with two losses to their name.

