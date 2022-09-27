Legends League Cricket 2022: [Watch] "Can't think of any better way to commute" - Virender Sehwag and Sanjay Manjrekar delight fans with their rendition of Kishore Kumar's hit song

Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Sanjay Manjrekar were recently seen singing Kishore Kumar's popular song 'Chala jaata hoon' from the 1972 Indian film 'Mere Jeevan Saathi'.

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, September 27, Manjrekar shared a video in which he can be seen singing the legendary singer's hit number alongside Sehwag. Notably, the clip was recorded when the two were traveling to Cuttack from Delhi during the ongoing season of Legends League Cricket 2022.

Manjrekar captioned the post:

"Big fan of the singer behind this evergreen song, and a big fan of the person sitting next to me! ❤️ Can't think of any better way to commute from Delhi to Cuttack for the Legends League Cricket!"

Sehwag returned to cricketing action with the second season of Legends League Cricket. He is the captain of the Gujarat Giants. Manjrekar, on the other hand, is associated with the competition as a commentator.

Virender Sehwag's Gujarat Giants placed second in the points table

Gujarat Giants' Legends League Cricket campaign has been a mixed bag for them so far. The Virender Sehwag-led side have two wins and one loss to their name at this juncture.

With five points in their tally, the Giants are currently placed second in the points table. The team will take on the Bhilwara Kings in the 10th match of the season on Tuesday in Cuttack. They have a chance of climbing to the top of the table by securing a win in this encounter.

Sehwag is yet to fire with the bat in the competition. The dynamic batter is averaging 3.50 and has managed just seven runs.

Here's Gujarat Giants' squad for Legends League Cricket 2022:

Virender Sehwag (c), Kevin O Brien, Parthiv Patel (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Lendl Simmons, Thisara Perera, Rayad Emrit, Graeme Swann, KP Appanna, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Yashpal Singh, Elton Chigumbura, Richard Levi, Manvinder Bisla, Daniel Vettori, Ajantha Mendis.

