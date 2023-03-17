Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Chris Mpofu goes to the top of the bowling chart - Updated after Match 6

The sixth match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 saw the World Giants square off against the Asia Lions. The West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha hosted this exciting contest on Thursday, March 16.

On the back of fifties from Hashim Amla (68) and Jacques Kallis (56*), the Giants posted 150/3 in their stipulated 20 overs. Mohammad Amir and Sohail Tanvir picked up two wickets each for the Lions.

In response, the Lions’ batters faltered in the chase and lacked big partnerships, which resulted in them getting knocked over on 130 in 19.1 overs, falling short by 20 runs. Chris Mpofu and Tino Best bowled beautifully for the Giants, picking up three wickets each to help them defend the total successfully.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs List

Gautam Gambhir is the leading run-scorer in the competition

Gautam Gambhir has led the India Maharajas from the front. The southpaw has scored 183 runs in three matches so far at an astronomical average of 91.50. He has hit fifties in all games so far and is the leading run-scorer in the competition. He will look to contribute in the Eliminator against the Lions.

Misbah-ul-Haq sits below Gambhir in the most runs list of the Legends League Cricket 2023. The right-handed batter has 122 runs to his name in four matches so far and averages 40.66 with the bat.

Robin Uthappa, Gambhir’s opening partner is placed third in the list of the most runs in the tournament. The former Indian international has smashed 122 runs in four matches so far. It includes the highest score of 88* and is a vital cog in the Maharajas’ batting lineup.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 6

Chris Mpofu starred with the ball for the World Giants in their convincing win over the Asia Lions. Mpofu picked up three wickets, giving away only 16 runs in his four overs. It has helped him get to the top of the most wickets list in Legends League Cricket 2023 and will look to add more when he takes the field in the final.

Harbhajan Singh has slipped to the second spot. The off-spinner also has six wickets to his name and averages 14.50 with the ball. He will look to step up in the all-important clash against the Asia Lions on Saturday, March 18.

Tino Best bowled brilliantly against the Asia Lions in their last league game and helped them defend 150. He returned figures of 3/20 in 3.1 overs and has taken his tally to six wickets in three games. He sits below Harbhajan in the most wickets list of the tournament.

