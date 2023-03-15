Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Gautam Gambhir reclaims the top spot - Updated after Match 4

The India Maharajas defeated the Asia Lions comprehensively in the fourth match of the Legends League Cricket 2023. The West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha hosted this encounter.

After being asked to bat first, the Asia Lions posted 157 in their quota of 20 overs, thanks to 69 from Upul Tharanga at the top of the order. The India Maharajas picked up five wickets in total, with Suresh Raina finishing with two.

Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir made a mockery of the chase as they remained unbeaten on 88 and 61, respectively, to help their side seal the game after just 12.3 overs with 10 wickets in hand. The Lions were completely outplayed by the opening pair of the Maharajas.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs List

India Maharajas skipper Gautam Gambhir is back at the top of the list of the most runs in the Legends League Cricket 2023. The southpaw scored 61* off just 36 balls against the Asia Lions to help his side grab its first win of the competition. Gambhir now has 183 runs in three games and sits at the top of the most runs list.

Misbah-ul-Haq of the Asia Lions has slipped to the second spot. He was dismissed on a duck in the clash against the Maharajas and couldn’t add more to his tally of 117. He averages 58.5 with the bat and will be hoping to contribute in their next clash.

Robin Uthappa of the India Maharajas has jumped to the third spot after playing a blistering knock against the Lions on Tuesday. The opening batter hit 11 fours and five maximums to remain unbeaten on 88 off 39 balls to take his side across the line comfortably. Uthappa now has 117 runs to his name and sits in the third position.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 4

Harbhajan Singh of the India Maharajas is back at the top of the most wickets list of the Legends League Cricket 2023. The off-spinner has picked up five wickets in three matches so far and is playing a vital role for his side.

Sohail Tanvir of the Asia Lions failed to pick up a single wicket against the Maharajas on Tuesday and has slipped to the second spot after the conclusion of the fourth match. The left-armer has picked up four wickets in the competition so far at an average of 14.50.

Ricardo Powell of the World Giants sits below Tanvir in the most wickets list of the Legends League Cricket 2023. He has grabbed three wickets in two outings so far and will be looking to add a few more when he takes the field next time.

