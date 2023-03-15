Legends League Cricket 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Asia Lions and India Maharajas Match 4

The fourth match of the Legends League Cricket 2023 saw India Maharajas beat Asia Lions comprehensively to grab their first win of the competition. The match was held at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

With the win, India Maharajas opened their account in the tournament, grabbing their first win and their first points. The Maharajas have improved their net run rate to 0.990.

Asia Lions suffered their first loss of the competition but are still at the top of the points table with four points. They have a net run rate of -0.498 and will be hoping to get back to winning ways in their next match.

The World Giants have slipped to the bottom of the points table. They also have two points to their name but have a net run rate of -1.100. The Giants have won one game and lost one in the competition so far (they have a game in hand over the Maharajas and the Lions).

Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir star in India Maharajas’ first win

Updated Points Table after Match 4

India Maharajas won the toss and opted to bowl first. They bowled well and did a fine job of restricting Asia Lions to 157/5 at the end of their 20 overs. Upul Tharanga was the lone fighter with the bat for the Lions, as he scored 69 off 48 balls at the top of the order. Suresh Raina was the pick of the bowlers for the Maharajas, picking up two wickets in his two overs.

In reply, Robin Uthappa and Gautam Gambhir came out to open the innings and went berserk. They took on the bowling from the word go and scored at a brisk rate. Uthappa (88* off 39 balls) and Gambhir (61* off 36 balls) remained unbeaten as they chased down the total in just 12.3 overs. The Lions failed to pick up a single wicket as they suffered their first loss of the competition in embarrassing fashion.

The Maharajas won the game comprehensively and boosted their net run rate. They will be high on confidence after that win and will be looking to repeat the performance in their next outing. The Lions will be hoping to bounce back strongly in their next fixture.

