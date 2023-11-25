Legends League Cricket 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings Match 6

The Manipal Tigers were up against the Bhilwara Kings in the sixth game of the Legends League Cricket 2023 at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi on Friday (November 24).

Manipal Tigers and Urbanrisers Hyderabad are the frontrunners, having won both their games.

The Manipal Tigers displayed an impressive batting performance, notching up 211 in their recent win against Bhilwara Kings. Urbanrisers Hyderabad, meanwhile, have been in stellar form, triumphing over Southern Superstars and India Capitals.

Gujarat Giants find themselves in third position with one win and a loss. Their defeat tof the Manipal Tigers was followed by a win against Bhilwara Kings, leaving them with a net run rate of -0.175.

Bhilwara Kings had a mixed run, winning their season opener but losing to Manipal Tigers in their recent game. With a net run rate of -1.419, they're in fourth place.

India Capitals are yet to secure a win in the competition, suffering defeats to Urbanrisers Hyderabad and Bhilwara Kings. Their net run rate stands at -0.277.

Lastly, Southern Superstars are at the bottom of the standings after losing their season opener to Urbanrisers Hyderabad.

Manipal Tigers dominate Bhilwara Kings in big win

In a riveting encounter, the Manipal Tigers dominated the Bhilwara Kings with a commanding total of 211-3.

Robin Uthappa laid the foundation with a brisk 51, while the explosive Chadwick Walton stole the show with a scintillating 104 off 55. Hamilton Masakadza added to the onslaught with a 37-run knock before getting injured.

Bhilwara Kings' bowlers struggled to contain the onslaught, with Chris Barnwell picking up two wickets and Rahul Sharma getting one.

In response, the Bhilwara Kings couldn't muster the firepower required, finishing with 122-8 in 20 overs.

Tillakaratne Dilshan's 26 off 16 provided an early spark for the Kings. However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Imran Khan emerged as the star bowler for the Tigers, claiming three wickets, while Parvinder Awana scalped a couple.

Manipal Tigers bowlers’ tight spells further tightened the grip, making it an uphill battle for Bhilwara Kings, eventually falling short by 89 runs.