Legends League Cricket 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings (Updated) ft. Lendl Simmons and Rahul Sharma

Gujarat Giants bagged a three-run win over Bhilwara Kings in the fourth match of Legends League Cricket 2023. JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi hosted this encounter on Wednesday, November 22.

After losing the toss, Gujarat Giants were tasked to bat first. Chris Gayle, the opening batter, continued his rich form, smacking 52 runs off 27 balls with eight fours and two sixes. He received good support from Richard Levi at No. 3 with 28 off 21 as he hit four fours and one six.

Abhishek Jhunjhunwala (24) and Chirag Khurana (24) propelled the Giants to 172/6 in 20 overs. Jesal Karia and Rahul Sharma scalped two wickets apiece with Chris Barnwell picking up one wicket.

In the chase, Solomon Mire and T Dilshan lost their wickets quite early. However, Lendl Simmons, batting at No. 3, was the standout Bhilwara Kings. He received decent support from Robin Bist (18) and Pinal Shah (16) in the middle overs.

Simmons went on to score an unbeaten 99 runs from 61 balls, but Kings failed to win the game, losing by just three runs. Rayad Emrit and Ishwar Chaudhary scalped two wickets each for the Giants.

That said, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2023 season.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 LMP Simmons (BK) 2 2 1 110 99* 110 71 154.92 - 1 13 3 2 CH Gayle (GG) 2 2 0 90 52 45 51 176.47 - 1 15 3 3 SF Mire (BK) 2 2 0 78 70 39 48 162.5 - 1 10 3 4 IK Pathan (BK) 2 2 1 74 65* 74 31 238.7 - 1 1 9 5 JH Kallis (GG) 2 2 0 70 56 35 49 142.85 - 1 10 1 6 G Gambhir (ICAP) 1 1 0 63 63 63 35 180 - 1 8 2 7 KA Edwards (ICAP) 1 1 0 59 59 59 31 190.32 - 1 5 4 8 R Bist (BK) 2 2 0 48 30 24 32 150 - - 5 2 9 MJ Guptill (URH) 1 1 0 46 46 46 28 164.28 - - 6 2 10 PA Patel (GG) 2 2 0 43 35 21.5 39 110.25 - - 4 1

Lendl Simmons climbed up to the pole position with 110 runs from two innings after his 99-run knock against the Giants. Chris Gayle, meanwhile, propelled from the eighth spot to the second position after his 52-run knock vs Kings. He has amassed 90 runs from two innings at an average of 45.

Solomon Mire slipped two positions to occupy the third rank with 78 runs from two innings at an average of 39. Irfan Pathan (74) is in the fourth position. Giants opener Jacques Kallis could score only 14 runs in his second game, retaining the fifth spot with 70 runs at an average of 35.

Gautam Gambhir (63) and Kirk Edwards (59) slipped two positions each to make it to the sixth and seventh positions.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 P Awana (MT) 1 1 3 19 4 4/19 4.75 6.33 4.5 1 - - 2 Hamid Hassan (SSS) 1 1 4 30 4 4/30 7.5 7.5 6 1 - - 3 Anureet Singh (BK)"}">Anureet Singh (BK) 2 2 8 64 4 4/29 16 8 12 1 - - 4 R Sharma (BK) 2 2 7 66 4 2/25 16.5 9.42 10.5 - - - 5 R Bhatia (GG) 2 2 8 70 4 3/31 17.5 8.75 12 - - - 6 P Suyal (URH) 1 1 4 23 3 3/23 7.66 5.75 8 - - - 7 JB Karia (BK) 2 2 7 43 3 2/16 14.33 6.14 14 - - - 8 I Udana (ICAP) 1 1 4 51 3 3/51 17 12.75 8 - - - 9 IH Chaudhary (GG) 2 2 8 61 3 2/32 20.33 7.62 16 - - - 10 RR Emrit (GG) 2 2 8 61 3 2/30 20.33 7.62 16 - - -

Pacer Parwinder Awana continues to stay on top of the Legends League Cricket bowling charts with four wickets from one match at an average of 4.75. Super Stars pacer Hamid Hassan propelled one spot up to secure the second rank with four wickets at an average of 7.5.

Kings medium pacer Anureet Singh slid one position to make it to the third rank with four scalps at an average of 16. Rahul Sharma moved from the bottom to occupy the fourth rank after scalping two wickets against the Giants.

Rajat Bhatia moved to the fifth rank at an average of 17.5. Pawan Suyal (3) slipped two ranks to hold on to the sixth rank at an average of 7.66. Jesal Karia (3) climbed up to the seventh rank at an average of 14.33. Isuru Udana, Ishwar Chaudhary, and Rayad Emrit are at the 8th, 9th, and 10th spots respectively.