Legends League Cricket 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Manipal Tigers vs Urbanrisers Hyderabad (Updated) ft. Dwayne Smith and Imran Khan

Urbanrisers Hyderabad secured a 75-run win over Manipal Tigers in the first qualifier of Legends League Cricket 2023 to progress to the grand finale. Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat hosted this high-scoring encounter.

After losing the toss, Urbanrisers Hyderabad were asked to bat first. Dwayne Smith adopted an ultra aggressive approach, smacking the opposition bowlers all around the park. Despite losing wickets at the other end, he completed his half-century in 28 balls and century in 42 balls.

Smith received good support from Rikki Clarke (34), Gurkeerat Singh (39), Peter Trego (18) and Asghar Afghan (23*) to take the side to 253/6 in 20 overs. Smith ended the innings at 120(53), featuring 14 fours and seven sixes.

Pankaj Singh and Thisara Perera scalped two wickets each for the Manipal Tigers. Mitchell McClenaghan and Imran Khan scalped one wicket apiece.

In response, Manipal Tigers batters faltered badly as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. At 121/7, the Tigers were staring down the barrel at a humiliating defeat.

However, Angelo Perera's 73-run knock off 30 balls with seven fours and five sixes helped them reach 178 runs in 16.3 overs before they were bowled out. Jerome Taylor and Peter Trego picked up three wickets each, with Stuart Binny bagging two.

Without any further ado, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2023 season.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 DR Smith (URH) 5 5 0 213 120 42.6 131 162.59 1 1 20 14 2 Gurkeerat Singh (URH) 5 5 0 169 89 33.8 125 135.2 - 1 18 5 3 CAK Walton (MT) 4 4 0 154 104 38.5 92 167.39 1 - 16 7 4 LMP Simmons (BK) 5 5 1 142 99* 35.5 110 129.09 - 1 17 3 5 RL Powell (ICAP) 4 4 0 140 100 35 93 150.53 1 - 10 11 6 PD Trego (URH) 5 4 1 130 59 43.33 60 216.66 - 1 16 7 7 KA Edwards (ICAP) 4 4 1 123 59 41 86 143.02 - 1 13 5 8 AK Perera (MT) 4 4 2 123 73 61.5 67 183.58 - 1 9 7 9 CH Gayle (GG) 3 3 0 119 52 39.66 77 154.54 - 1 16 5 10 R Clarke (URH) 2 2 1 107 73* 107 63 169.84 - 1 8 8

Urbanrisers Hyderabad opener Dwayne Smith propelled from 14th rank to secure the pole position in the run-scoring charts, with 213 runs from five innings including one century and a fifty.

Gurkeerat Singh moved up from fourth to second rank with 169 runs from five innings. Manipal Tigers batter Chadwick Walton slipped from top to third rank with 154 runs from four innings.

Lendl Simmons (142) and Ricardo Powell (140) slipped two positions each to the fourth and fifth ranks, respectively. Peter Trego (130) climbed one spot up to make it to the sixth position.

Kirk Edwards (123) slipped from fifth to seventh rank, averaging 41. Angelo Perera rocketed from 40th rank to the eighth slot with 123 runs at an average of 61.5. Chris Gayle (119) slid from sixth to ninth rank. Rikki Clarke (107) moved up to occupy the 10th position.

Legends League Cricket 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 I Khan (MT) 5 5 19 - 186 9 3/31 20.66 9.78 12.66 - - 2 Abdur Razzak (SSS) 5 5 20 3 114 7 2/18 16.28 5.7 17.14 - - 3 I Udana (ICAP) 4 4 15.5 - 146 7 3/51 20.85 9.22 13.57 - - 4 P Awana (MT) 3 3 8 - 61 6 4/19 10.16 7.62 8 1 - 5 Hamid Hassan (SSS) 4 4 14 - 86 6 4/30 14.33 6.14 14 1 - 6 R Sharma (BK) 4 4 15 - 119 6 2/25 19.83 7.93 15 - - 7 PD Trego (URH) 5 5 14.3 - 121 6 3/8 20.16 8.34 14.5 - - 8 CB Mpofu (URH) 5 5 18 - 122 6 2/23 20.33 6.77 18 - - 9 P Suyal (URH) 5 5 17 - 147 6 3/23 24.5 8.64 17 - - 10 DT Johnston (GG) 2 2 7 - 63 5 3/30 12.6 9 8.4 - -

Manipal Tigers medium pacer Imran Khan continues to hold the top rank in the wickets standings, having taken nine wickets in five innings. Superstars spinner Abdur Razzak has scalped seven wickets and maintained his second rank, averaging 16.28.

India Capitals pacer Isuru Udana retained his third spot with seven wickets at 20.85. Parvinder Awana secured the fourth rank with six scalps at 10.16. Hamid Hassan (6) maintained his fifth position at 14.33.

Rahul Sharma (6) moved up from seventh to the sixth slot, averaging 19.83. Peter Trego moved to the seventh rank with six wickets at an average of 20.16. Chris Mpofu slid from sixth to eighth rank with six scalps at 20.33.

Pawan Suyal slipped from eighth to ninth rank, having taken six wickets. Trent Johnston retained his 10th position with five wickets from two innings.