Legends League Cricket announce LLC Masters in Qatar from February 27 to March 8 2023

Legends League Cricket (LLC) organizers have announced a new tournament named LLC Masters, which will take place from February 27 to March 8. Qatar will play host to the inaugural LLC Masters competition.

The first two seasons of Legends League Cricket happened last year in Oman and India. The inaugural season was a tri-series between India Maharajas, World Giants, and Asia Lions, while the second edition was a quadrangular tournament between Gujarat Giants, India Capitals, Bhilwara Kings, and Hansal Tigers.

Not much details have been disclosed about the upcoming LLC Masters tournament, but the organizers posted a video on their official Twitter handle, informing the fans about the date and venue for the tournament.

"It is indeed a pleasure to announce that the upcoming season @llct20 will be hosted entirely in #Qatar in partnership with @QatarCricket #LLCmasters #LegendsLeagueCricket #Doha," co-founder and CEO of LLC, Raman Raheja tweeted.

Legends League has become one of the most-followed cricket tournaments in a short amount of time.

As per reports, the global reach for the inaugural edition of the league was approximately 703 million. Even the second season was a massive success as four franchises competed against each other across different venues in India.

LLC Masters could be a tri-series like the inaugural Legends League Cricket

Bhilwara Kings battled India Capitals in the previous LLC T20 Final (Image: Twitter)

Cricket fans are excited to see a new tournament 'LLC Masters' being announced for later this year.

As the competition is taking place outside India, some fans believe that the tournament will follow a similar format to the inaugural edition of LLC, where teams from India, Asia and the Rest of the World competed against each other.

Not a single Pakistani player featured in the second season of LLC T20, but they could return for LLC Masters in Qatar.

