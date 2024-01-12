"Lekin bhaijaan humare bowlers toh 150kmph+ fekte hai" - Top 10 funny memes from 1st T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand

New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 46 runs in the first T20I on Friday (January 12) at Eden Park in Auckland. The hosts have taken an early lead of 1-0 in the five-match series, courtesy of the win.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. New Zealand notched up a mammoth total of 226/8 in 20 overs on the back of blistering knocks from Daryl Mitchell (61 in 27 balls) and Finn Allen (34 in 15 balls).

Kane Williamson anchored the innings with a sensible knock of 57 (42). Shaheen Afridi picked up three wickets but conceded 46 runs in his four-over spell on captaincy debut. Abbas Afridi also scalped three wickets for the visitors.

In reply, Pakistan got all out for 180 in 18 overs to lose the match by 46 runs. Babar Azam (57) and a couple of others tried to go for the steep chase but failed in their pursuit.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed a high-scoring contest between Pakistan and New Zealand in Auckland. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Our bowlers were really good" - New Zealand captain Kane Williamson after win vs Pakistan in 1st T20I

At the post-match presentation, the Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson reflected on the victory against Pakistan. He said:

"That's how it is in Eden Park. It is always chaotic. Fantastic knock by Daryl in our innings. It allowed us the freedom to throw the punches. Our bowlers were really good too. We knew the lengths that we wanted to hit, and more often than not did so."

He continued:

"Special mention to Tim Southee- he was fantastic today. Picking up 4-25 in such conditions is an exceptional effort. It was great to see a fantastic crowd- good support for both teams. There are always a few things to touch upon, but we would rather build on the positives."

The action will now shift to Hamilton, where the two teams will square off in the second T20I on Sunday (January 14).

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App