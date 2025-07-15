"Let me go with that extra pace and see if that works" - Former India coach's massive remark on Rishabh Pant dismissal in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri believes England skipper Ben Stokes opened the bowling on Day 5 at Lord's with Jofra Archer because of Rishabh Pant's presence at the crease. Chasing 193 for victory, India finished the fourth day on a precarious 58/4.

Ad

While Stokes and Brydon Carse had looked menacing at the latter stages on Day 4, Archer bowled a poor first spell despite dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal in his first over.

Yet, Stokes opened Day 5 with the express pacer, and the move paid rich dividends as Archer cleaned up Pant with a peach.

Reflecting on England's decision to start Day 5 with Archer, Shastri told Sky Sports (6:57):

"A lot had to do with Rishabh Pant being at the crease. He said 'Let me go with that extra pace and see if that works'. And it did work, what a beauty. It's one of the great sights in world cricket, a fast bowler running in at 90 mph and the off-stump go for a nice little toss, it's a great sight. That lifted the crowd; it lifted Ben Stokes as well."

Ad

Trending

Archer followed up on dismissing Pant with the wicket of Washington Sundar to put England in complete control of the Test. They eventually bowled India out for 170 to win by 22 runs and take a 2-1 series lead.

"Players aren't petty or immature" - Kumar Sangakkara on heated exchanges in 3rd IND-ENG Test

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara believes too much was made out of the multiple heated moments between the players in the Lord's Test. Among others, Mohammed Siraj making contact with Ben Duckett after dismissing the England opener in the second innings dominated the headlines.

The pacer was fined 15 percent of his match fees for the physical altercation.

Talking about the heated moments from the Lord's Test, Sangakkara told Sky Sports:

Ad

"I think it's absolutely fine. You could see how England consoled India and said 'well played' in the end, and how the Indian team reacted. These things happen in the field. Players aren't petty or immature; they understand what happens in the heat of the moment and how the game should be played."

He continued:

Ad

"I don't think anyone needs to overreact. The umpires can step in, and you have fines in place. Sometimes, you overreact and make mountains out of molehills like the Siraj fine. But there has to be consistency across the board on decisions in terms of consequences."

The thrilling finish at Lord's saw England take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series, with the fourth Test set to be played at Manchester, starting July 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news