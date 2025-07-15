"Let me go with that extra pace and see if that works" - Former India coach's massive remark on Rishabh Pant dismissal in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri believes England skipper Ben Stokes opened the bowling on Day 5 at Lord's with Jofra Archer because of Rishabh Pant's presence at the crease. Chasing 193 for victory, India finished the fourth day on a precarious 58/4.
While Stokes and Brydon Carse had looked menacing at the latter stages on Day 4, Archer bowled a poor first spell despite dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal in his first over.
Yet, Stokes opened Day 5 with the express pacer, and the move paid rich dividends as Archer cleaned up Pant with a peach.
Reflecting on England's decision to start Day 5 with Archer, Shastri told Sky Sports (6:57):
"A lot had to do with Rishabh Pant being at the crease. He said 'Let me go with that extra pace and see if that works'. And it did work, what a beauty. It's one of the great sights in world cricket, a fast bowler running in at 90 mph and the off-stump go for a nice little toss, it's a great sight. That lifted the crowd; it lifted Ben Stokes as well."
Archer followed up on dismissing Pant with the wicket of Washington Sundar to put England in complete control of the Test. They eventually bowled India out for 170 to win by 22 runs and take a 2-1 series lead.
"Players aren't petty or immature" - Kumar Sangakkara on heated exchanges in 3rd IND-ENG Test
Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara believes too much was made out of the multiple heated moments between the players in the Lord's Test. Among others, Mohammed Siraj making contact with Ben Duckett after dismissing the England opener in the second innings dominated the headlines.
The pacer was fined 15 percent of his match fees for the physical altercation.
Talking about the heated moments from the Lord's Test, Sangakkara told Sky Sports:
"I think it's absolutely fine. You could see how England consoled India and said 'well played' in the end, and how the Indian team reacted. These things happen in the field. Players aren't petty or immature; they understand what happens in the heat of the moment and how the game should be played."
He continued:
"I don't think anyone needs to overreact. The umpires can step in, and you have fines in place. Sometimes, you overreact and make mountains out of molehills like the Siraj fine. But there has to be consistency across the board on decisions in terms of consequences."
The thrilling finish at Lord's saw England take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series, with the fourth Test set to be played at Manchester, starting July 23.
