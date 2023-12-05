"Let’s come together to support where we can" - David Warner expresses concern over Chennai floods

Australian opener David Warner has urged people to come out and support those affected by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai. He also expressed worry over the natural disaster.

Warner took to his official social media handles on Tuesday, December 5, to share his concern about the flood. He also requested everyone to stay safe in the flood-ravaged city. Warner wrote:

"I’m deeply concerned about the ongoing floods affecting many areas in Chennai. My thoughts are with all those who are impacted by this natural disaster. It’s important for everyone to stay safe, seek higher ground if necessary. If you’re in a position to help, please consider supporting relief efforts or offering assistance to those in need. Let’s come together to support where we can."

The Tamil Nadu government has sought internal Central assistance of ₹5,000 crore for the relief of people and the infrastructure damaged due to the torrential rainfall. According to reports, 12 people have died because of Cyclone Michaung.

David Warner is expected to retire from Test cricket in January

David Warner was last seen in action at the 2023 World Cup in India. The southpaw was instrumental in Australia emerging victorious at the showpiece event, chalking up 535 runs from 11 outings at an average of 48.63.

Warner is now all set to bid adieu to Test cricket and the upcoming three-match home Test series against Pakistan is likely to be Warner's farewell series.

The left-handed batter has expressed his desire to retire from the format following the third and final Test of the series in front of his home crowd in Sydney. The first Test will be played in Perth, starting from December 14.

David Warner has 8487 runs to his name from 109 Tests at an average of 44.43. He has struck 25 centuries and 36 fifties. However, he has struggled for form in the format lately and is averaging 22.81 in 2023.