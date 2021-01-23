"Let's forget about the first Test, it's a three-game series for us" - Ravindra Jadeja on how India bounced back against Australia

Ravindra Jadeja has revealed that India treated their series against Australia as a three-match series after suffering a crushing defeat in the first Test match.

India were handed a ten-wicket defeat by the Aussies after being bowled out for 36, their lowest ever Test score in the first game. However, they bounced back in incredible fashion to stun the hosts and win the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2-1.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the first and fourth Test, has now revealed how the tourists plotted their comeback in the series. He told Sports Today:

"We decided to look at it as a 3-match series from thereon. 'Let's forget about the first Test, it's a three-game series for us'. We decided that we will create positive energy in the ground and boost each other's confidence by talking, not think or talk about Adelaide Test."

"I had a positive mindset" - Ravindra Jadeja on being India's star man in Australia

Ravindra Jadeja helped India earn a comeback series win against Australia

Ravindra Jadeja was, without a doubt, one of India's best players in Australia. He starred in all three formats of the game. Despite missing two Tests, he played a vital role in the series win.

The 32-year-old has now revealed that he was only looking to help the team's cause in any way he could. His mentality clearly rubbed off on his teammates as they played with great togetherness to dismantle Australia. He said:

"I personally decided that I will practice batting in Australia. I had a positive mindset that whenever I will get the chance I will contribute to the team's cause. Especially in Australia, playing against Australia. It was tough as Australia's bowling attack was very strong. That was the discussion we had in the team meeting."

Ravindra Jadeja is now back in India and has been sent to the National Cricket Academy to complete his rehabilitation. He dislocated his left thumb in the third Test in Sydney.

He will be aiming for a swift comeback but has been ruled out for the Test series against England.