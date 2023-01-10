"Let's not get obsessed" - Aakash Chopra on whether Suryakumar Yadav should play Tests

Aakash Chopra feels there shouldn't be an obsession with Suryakumar Yadav because of his current form and that the batter shouldn't be considered for India's Test side.

Suryakumar, who smoked an unbeaten 112 in the final T20I against Sri Lanka, has been the standout batter in the game's shortest format for the last year or so. Some experts believe the Mumbai batter should be included in India's Test side based on his white-ball performances.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked about his take on whether Suryakumar Yadav should play Tests or not. He replied in the negative, saying:

"I feel let's not get obsessed. It is our country's tendency to get slightly obsessed, that if we get a player, we say he should be played in all three formats. At this point in time, I feel we are wanting to do that with Shubman Gill."

The former Indian opener believes a similar obsession is there with Shubman Gill currently and was with Rishabh Pant earlier, observing:

"We were extremely eager to do that with Rishabh Pant earlier, that he is doing well, let's play him in all formats. The same talk is happening with Suryakumar now because there is no doubt about the level at which he is batting."

Suryakumar has been in breathtaking form in T20I cricket. India's Mr 360 has smashed 1578 runs at an excellent average of 46.41 and an outstanding strike rate of 180.34 in 45 games.

"I am not a huge fan" - Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav playing in the game's longest format

Suryakumar Yadav hasn't played a Test and is not yet a certainty in India's ODI playing XI.

Chopra feels Suryakumar Yadav should only be considered for limited-overs cricket as he hasn't even played many first-class games lately, elaborating:

"I would still say that this is an ODI World Cup year, the T20 World Cup will also happen after two years, neither has he played Test cricket nor has he played much first-class cricket for a long time, although he did hit a century recently, but I am not a huge fan."

The reputed commentator also highlighted that India do not have too many vacant positions in their Test side, stating:

"I would say keep it slightly separate. Why do you want to force it? It is not required. If a lot of spots are vacant and you want to play him, it's very good. But to bat at No. 5 or No. 6 - I personally feel that you can let him remain a white-ball player."

Chopra concluded by saying that workload management would also be an issue if Suryakumar plays all three formats. He added that things could go awry if he gets injured while doing so.

