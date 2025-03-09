"Let's have Kiwi today" - Delhi Police's hilarious response to fans warning India ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand

Ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy final, the Delhi Police gave a hilarious response to fans warning India about the threat of New Zealand. The two nations will square off in the summit clash on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Delhi Police took to social media, putting out a tweet on their official X (formerly Twitter) account responding to an image where fans warned India about facing New Zealand. The image showed fans holding a placard with the message - 'Are You Watching India The Kiwis R Coming'.

In response, the Delhi Police joked that the Indian team knew how to eat kiwis, a popular fruit. Additionally, they humorously pointed out that the kiwi, a bird, was flightless and wouldn't fly in Dubai as well (referring to New Zealand cricket team).

"Let them come... Team India knows how to finish Kiwi fruit... If you are talking about bird... She is flightless... So... Not gonna fly in Dubai as well.😊 @TeamIndia, Let's have Kiwi today.,. #INDvsNZ #ChampionsTrophy #Cricket," the tweet read.

In the image, the Delhi Police also mentioned that we (India) love kiwis (fruit) as they are good for health.

Unbeaten India up against New Zealand in Champions Trophy final

India are unbeaten in the 2025 Champions Trophy heading into the final against New Zealand. They won three matches from as many games in the group stage, beating Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand to top Group A.

They then defeated Australia in the semifinals to seal their spot in the summit clash. India are the side to beat and enter the final with momentum firmly on their side.

New Zealand, meanwhile, finished second in Group A with their only defeat coming against India. They beat South Africa in the semifinals and meet the Men in Blue once again in the final of the Champions Trophy.

India last won the tournament in 2013 when it was held in England while New Zealand's only win came in the 2000 edition held in Kenya.

