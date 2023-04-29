“Let’s laugh” – Twitter erupts as Babar Azam says he never played for personal milestones

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has become the second-fastest Asian to reach 12,000 runs in international cricket, behind former India captain Virat Kohli (276 innings).

The right-handed batter achieved the landmark during the first ODI (277th innings) against New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Thursday. Babar contributed 49 off 46 as his side won by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

When asked about the record following Pakistan's win against the Blackcaps, Babar said that he has never played for individual milestones. The 28-year-old added that the record is a byproduct of his efforts to deliver and win games for his country.

He told Cricket Pakistan:

“I have never focused on individual milestones. My focus has always been to deliver for the team and give such performances that win matches for my team. When you play with that goal, you achieve milestones along the way. The aim should always be to give impactful performances. These milestones and records are byproducts of that mentality.”

He continued:

“I do not have any personal ambition. What I want is to strive for the country’s success. I have never focused on achieving one record or the other. These things come with performance. But my main aim has always been to win the matches and tournaments for the country and make my performance count.”

“Our main batters are slowing down for personal milestones” – Former Pakistan selector's indirect dig at Babar Azam and Co.

Former Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim took an indirect dig at Babar Azam and Co. for playing for personal milestones.

Wasim pointed out that Pakistan's batters have slowed down their innings during their 40s and 90s over the past five years. He wants the players to end the pattern in the ongoing series against the Kiwis.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Wasim said:

"Since the past five years, if you look at the stats from 40 to 50 runs and then from 90 to 100 runs, our main batters are slowing down for personal milestones, leaving behind the team, and that has cost us matches.”

He added:

“One thing is certain, however, until the ICC rankings remain in the equation, things wouldn't change.”

Meanwhile, Babar Azam and Co. next play New Zealand in the second ODI in Rawalpindi on Saturday (April 29).

