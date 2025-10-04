Rohit Sharma's tenure as ODI captain came to an end ahead of the upcoming series against Australia. India announced Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain on Saturday, October 04. Notably, Gill had earlier replaced Rohit as the Test captain before the recently concluded England series.
India will play three ODIs in Australia beginning October 19 in Perth. The second ODI will be played on October 23 in Adelaide, followed by the final ODI on October 25 in Sydney.
Rohit Sharma has been included in the ODI squad for the Australia series as a player. In the recent past, he was extremely successful as India's white-ball captain. The Men in Blue made it to the 2023 World Cup final, won the T20 World Cup 2024 and the 2025 Champions Trophy under his leadership.
Fans were left disappointed with his removal as the ODI captain. This also gave a clear indication that the management were looking to groom Gill as a leader for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
"Let’s see how many ICC trophies the Indian team wins in the future after doing injustice to Rohit Sharma with this step," a user wrote on X.
Below are some other reactions from fans on X -
Rohit Sharma's record as ODI captain
Rohit Sharma took over as full-time captain of the Indian ODI team in December 2021, replacing Virat Kohli. He established himself among India's most effective captains in the white-ball format in recent times.
Notably, Rohit had led India to victory during the 2018 Asia Cup as a stand-in captain. He had also led the team in the format in 2017 in Sri Lanka when Virat was rested.
After taking over as full-time ODI captain, his first big victory was the Asia Cup triumph in 2023 in Sri Lanka. The same year, India had an unbeaten run to the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. They unfortunately lost against Australia in the summit clash.
After the disappointment of the World Cup, the Men in Blue bounced back to win the 2025 Champions Trophy under Rohit. Overall, he led India in 56 ODIs from 2017 to 2025. He had a successful record with 42 wins and just 12 defeats, with a tie and a no-result. The 38-year-old had a win percentage of 75 as India's ODI captain.
