Rohit Sharma's tenure as ODI captain came to an end ahead of the upcoming series against Australia. India announced Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain on Saturday, October 04. Notably, Gill had earlier replaced Rohit as the Test captain before the recently concluded England series.

India will play three ODIs in Australia beginning October 19 in Perth. The second ODI will be played on October 23 in Adelaide, followed by the final ODI on October 25 in Sydney.

Rohit Sharma has been included in the ODI squad for the Australia series as a player. In the recent past, he was extremely successful as India's white-ball captain. The Men in Blue made it to the 2023 World Cup final, won the T20 World Cup 2024 and the 2025 Champions Trophy under his leadership.

Fans were left disappointed with his removal as the ODI captain. This also gave a clear indication that the management were looking to groom Gill as a leader for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"Let’s see how many ICC trophies the Indian team wins in the future after doing injustice to Rohit Sharma with this step," a user wrote on X.

𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ @rushiii_12 Let’s see how many ICC trophies the Indian team wins in the future after doing injustice to Rohit Sharma with this step.☹️

Below are some other reactions from fans on X -

Kohlights @88off94 Made MI 5 time champions. Gave BCCI 2 trophies in 9 months. ​ All this just to get treated like this? Rohit Sharma deserved better!!!!!

Binod @wittybinod Removing Rohit Sharma from captaincy isn’t just unfair — it’s pure disrespect to a legend. 💔 Gautam Gambhir & Ajit Agarkar, how can you forget so quickly what this man has done for Indian cricket?

Siya🍂 @R16296 From T20 2024 to Champions Trophy 2025, you’ve shown the world what true leadership looks like. Back-to-back ICC glory isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but you made it ours, Rohit. You’ll always be the best in the world, the captain who made India dream again.🥹💙👑🇮🇳 #RohitSharma

Anubhav Pandey (45) @Anubhav12475119 THANK YOU, CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA. ​ - 10 matches won out of 11 in 2023 WC. - Won the 2024 T20 World Cup unbeaten. - Won the 2025 Champions Trophy unbeaten. ​ AN END OF CAPTAIN ROHIT AFTER WINNING 2 ICC TROPHIES IN 8 MONTHS. 💔 #RohitSharma

manas @ser_jamie_ It's really very sad to our hero like this who won us two back to back trophies within 8 months.💔 ROHIT SHARMA DESERVES BETTER

SAMARTH LAWANIA @LawaniaSam34182 Rohit Sharma removed from capitancy, somewhere we all know that this will happen. It will be no wonder if he retires before the 27 ODI WC #RohitSharma

Rohit Sharma's record as ODI captain

Rohit Sharma took over as full-time captain of the Indian ODI team in December 2021, replacing Virat Kohli. He established himself among India's most effective captains in the white-ball format in recent times.

Notably, Rohit had led India to victory during the 2018 Asia Cup as a stand-in captain. He had also led the team in the format in 2017 in Sri Lanka when Virat was rested.

After taking over as full-time ODI captain, his first big victory was the Asia Cup triumph in 2023 in Sri Lanka. The same year, India had an unbeaten run to the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. They unfortunately lost against Australia in the summit clash.

After the disappointment of the World Cup, the Men in Blue bounced back to win the 2025 Champions Trophy under Rohit. Overall, he led India in 56 ODIs from 2017 to 2025. He had a successful record with 42 wins and just 12 defeats, with a tie and a no-result. The 38-year-old had a win percentage of 75 as India's ODI captain.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

