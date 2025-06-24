"Let Siraj be your No. 4 bowler" - Former India batter's scathing attack ahead of Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar advised the side to drop pacer Mohammed Siraj No.4 in the pecking order with the ball on Day 5 of the first Test against England in Leeds. Despite being India's second most experienced pacer in the XI, the 31-year-old struggled in the first innings, with figures of 2/122 in 27 overs.

Siraj was guilty of bowling loose deliveries that allowed the England batters to score against him at will, prompting Manjrekar's suggestion to India in the final innings. The former batter believes India should use Ravindra Jadeja and Prasidh Krishna as the two main support bowlers to ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah in their defense of 371 on the fifth day.

Talking about India's plans for pulling off a victory in the first Test, Manjrekar told ESPN Cricinfo (1:55):

"There will be Jadeja that Shubman Gill should go to more often and Prasidh Krishna, I think has got a very good mind where he doesn't feel the pressure or loses confidence easily. Towards the end of the first innings, I thought he was growing in confidence so Gill could tap into that. Three bowlers (Bumrah, Prasidh and Jadeja), use them as much as possible. Let Siraj be your No.4 bowler to go to. Don't go by tradition and the hierarchy in the bowling attack."

He added:

"And Shardul Thakur might have a surprise around the corner. But that's how he (Gill) should go with the number of overs."

Praisdh Krishna was ineffective at the start of his bowling stint in the first innings before bouncing back with three wickets to finish with figures of 3/128 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja performed the holding role to perfection, conceding only 68 runs off his 23 overs.

"No, it's a different surface" - Sanjay Manjrekar on England pulling off the run-chase

Sanjay Manjrekar believes England will find it challenging to pull off the final innings run-chase on Day 5 of the Leeds Test, contrary to the recent trend at the venue. The team winning the toss and bowling first have won the last six Tests in Leeds, with four coming in run-chases of over 250.

When asked if England will be the favorites on Day 5, going by the recent results at the venue, Manjrekar said on ESPN Cricinfo (0:20):

"No, It's a different surface. The cracks are clearly starting to play a role. It's a dry pitch so there is going to be lateral movement more than what we saw in the first innings. There is a rough building up for Jadeja perfectly just outside off for the left-hand batter and they've got a few important left-hand players - Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes."

The hosts successfully chased down 378 with the loss of only three wickets, the last time the two teams played a Test in England. It was also the highest successful run chase in Tests against India, with the game played at Edgbaston.

